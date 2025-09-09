Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Eugenio Suarez, Yordan Alvarez, and more for September 9, 2025

The MLB season is heating up and today’s matchups are loaded with players who have the power and momentum to change games with a swing. Whether it’s sluggers riding on hot streaks or stars with a history of crushing today’s pitchers, there’s plenty of potential for fireworks in the box score.

Ad

From multi-hit games to recent homer streaks, these five hitters have shown they can turn any at-bat into a highlight moment. With favorable pitcher matchups, clean swings, and the confidence of recent success, today’s home run props are shaping up to be some of the most exciting plays of the season. Let’s break down the top picks who could light up the scoreboard.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Guerrero is scorching right now, five straight multi-hit games and a ridiculous .619 average across that stretch with two homers.

He just went 4-for-5 with a bomb against the Yankees, and his timing looks as sharp as it’s been all season.

Tonight, he draws Luis Garcia, who has been serviceable but not overpowering, especially against right-handed power.

With Rogers Centre giving him a friendly backdrop and his bat locked in, Guerrero is one of the most dangerous plays on the board.

Ad

Alvarez is in one of those grooves where pitchers have very little margin for error. Over his last five games, he’s hitting .500 with 11 knocks, including two four-hit games and a three-hit performance.

That kind of locked-in contact usually precedes a power surge, and the bat has already shown signs with two homers in that stretch.

He’ll face Shane Bieber, who has been hittable with a 4.15 ERA and hasn’t consistently kept the ball in the yard against lefty power. If Alvarez continues squaring up pitches like this, the long ball feels like only a matter of time.

Ad

Olson has started to rediscover his trademark power stroke, launching two homers across his last three games while batting .272 with 23 long balls on the year.

He’ll face Cade Horton, who’s been sharp with a 2.78 ERA but still vulnerable when facing big left-handed bats who can punish mistakes. Olson thrives on hard contact and doesn’t need many chances to leave the yard.

With his recent surge and proven track record as one of baseball’s most reliable power threats, he’s firmly in play to keep the home run streak alive.

Ad

#2. Eugenio Suarez: +330

Suarez is on a heater right now, launching three home runs in his last three games, including a two-homer performance in Sunday’s 18-2 rout of Atlanta.

The veteran slugger has always feasted on left-handed pitching, and tonight he gets Matthew Liberatore, who has a 4.15 ERA and has been prone to giving up the long ball when he misses spots.

Suarez’s swing is locked in, his timing looks sharp, and when he gets into these power streaks, he can carry it for weeks. This matchup sets up perfectly for another big fly.

Ad

Ohtani reminded everyone on Sunday why he’s the most dangerous bat in baseball, going 2-for-2 with two solo homers and three walks in a masterclass performance against Baltimore.

That outing pushed him to 48 bombs on the season, and now he gets a dream matchup against German Marquez, who has a 6.19 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the park all year.

With his patience, power, and ability to punish mistakes, Ohtani looks primed to keep piling on and make it back-to-back multi-homer games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More