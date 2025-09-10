Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Josh Naylor, Teoscar Hernandez, and more for September 10, 2025

September 10, 2025, promises some serious dingers as MLB’s top sluggers look to light up the scoreboard. Today’s top home run prop bets feature hitters in red-hot form, like Teoscar Hernandez, who’s crushing it with multi-homer games, and Josh Naylor, riding a 3-homer streak over his last few contests.

These players are facing pitchers who have struggled to keep the ball in the park, and with perfect hitting conditions, each at-bat could end in a massive blast. Get ready for big swings, big scores, and plenty of action for today’s most exciting home run bets.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Ramirez has always had that clutch switch-hitting power, and his performance against the Royals shows exactly why he’s a top home run prop pick.

In 2025, he’s already racked up 28 homers and 37 stolen bases, showing a rare mix of power and speed.

Yesterday, he went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and two runs scored, highlighting how well he’s seeing the ball and capitalizing on mistakes.

Facing the Royals' bullpen today gives him plenty of opportunities to extend this hot streak, and with his ability to drive the ball to all fields, Ramirez is a strong candidate to light up the scoreboard once again.

#4. Corbin Carroll: +290

Corbin Carroll has been a steady spark in the Arizona offense all season, but his home run stroke has cooled a bit with just one homer in his last eight games.

Nonetheless, his 30-homer, 26-steal production in 2025 provides him with dual-threat potential to change a game in more than one phase.

Picking up Carson Seymour and his 4.25 ERA is a chance for Carroll to regain that power stroke, especially with his ability to punish righty mistakes.

While the recent homer slump is somewhat of a concern, the speed, consistency, and matchup upside see him still being a consideration as a sneaky pop candidate tonight.

#3. Josh Naylor: +475

Josh Naylor is seeing the ball like it’s a beachball right now, and the results speak for themselves. Over his last four games, he’s hitting .500 with three home runs and seven RBI, putting together the kind of streak that makes pitchers sweat the moment he steps in the box.

Today, he faces Michael McGreevy, a right-hander carrying a 4.68 ERA who has struggled to keep left-handed bats in check.

With Naylor’s pull-side power in full swing and his plate discipline sharpening, this is a prime opportunity for him to extend his red-hot stretch and deliver another long ball.

At +475, he’s not just a value play; he’s one of the most dangerous under-the-radar home run threats on the slate.

Mookie Betts is heating up at just the right time, and Wednesday’s matchup with Kyle Freeland gives him another prime chance to keep the power surge alive.

Betts went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Tuesday’s win over Colorado, giving him three homers across his last six games.

While his season power numbers sit at 17 homers, the veteran’s bat has shown plenty of life lately, and facing Freeland’s 5.10 ERA at Dodger Stadium only sweetens the outlook.

Betts thrives when he’s locked in, and with both the swing timing and matchup in his favor, he looks poised to stay dangerous at the plate tonight.

#1. Teoscar Hernandez: +320

Teoscar Hernandez loves seeing lefties, and with Kyle Freeland (4-14, 5.10 ERA) taking the mound at Dodger Stadium, the matchup couldn’t line up much better.

Hernandez is coming off a monster performance Tuesday, where he went 3-for-4 with two solo shots against these same Rockies, flashing the kind of locked-in power swing that makes him a constant longball threat.

With 23 homers already on the season and the Dodgers’ lineup protecting him, pitchers can’t afford to pitch around him, which only fuels his chances of going yard again.

At home in a hitter-friendly spot and riding momentum from a two-homer game, Hernandez at +320 stands out as one of the top power bats to back tonight.

