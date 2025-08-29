Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Junior Caminero, Kyle Schwarber, and more for August 29, 2025

Today’s MLB slate is packed with slugger showdowns, and the long ball could steal the spotlight. Junior Caminero, fresh off a multi-homer explosion, teams up with powerhouses Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker as the top picks to light up the scoreboard.

With pitchers on the bump who’ve shown cracks this season, every at-bat could turn into a highlight-reel blast, making these home run props impossible to ignore.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Junior Caminero (+245)

Junior Caminero has been on an absolute tear recently, and tonight he faces Mitchell Parker, a lefty who has struggled this season with a 6.01 ERA.

Caminero’s 2025 numbers already show his raw power with 39 home runs and 94 RBI, and he’s carried that momentum into the last week, hitting four homers in his last five games.

In Monday’s 9-0 rout of Cleveland, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and even added a stolen base. With Parker’s inconsistent command and Caminero’s red-hot swing, this matchup sets up perfectly for another big blast.

Yandy Diaz is also looking to make the most of facing Mitchell Parker again tonight. The 2025 season has been strong for him, hitting .286 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI, and 62 runs scored.

Diaz has been heating up lately too, going 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a double in Monday’s 9-0 blowout of Cleveland.

With Parker struggling on the mound and Diaz showing power and consistency, he has a solid chance to extend his recent success with another long ball today.

#3. Kyle Tucker (+390)

Kyle Tucker might not have gone deep in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Angels, but he still made his presence felt with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

Now facing German Marquez, who’s had a rough 2025 with a 5.67 ERA, Tucker’s .265 average, 21 homers, and 69 RBI give him plenty of firepower to break the game open.

With his blend of patience at the plate and raw power, tonight could be the perfect setup for another long ball from Tucker, especially in a matchup that’s begging for offense.

Wyatt Langford has been flashing both patience and power. In Wednesday’s 20-3 blowout of the Angels, he went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored four runs, showing he’s seeing the ball incredibly well.

Facing lefty Jeffrey Springs, who carries a 4.15 ERA this season, Langford’s .252 average with 19 homers, 54 RBI, and 18 steals gives him plenty of pop and speed to turn any mistake pitch into a home run.

If he keeps riding this hot streak, he’s poised to deliver another big swing tonight.

#1. Kyle Schwarber (+170)

Kyle Schwarber is red-hot and coming off an absolutely historic performance, going 4-for-6 with four home runs and nine RBI in Thursday’s 19-4 rout of Atlanta.

Facing Bryce Elder, who owns a 6.12 ERA in 2025, Schwarber’s .248 average with 49 homers and 119 RBI this season makes him an obvious threat to crush again.

With confidence sky-high and the recent power display fresh in mind, Schwarber looks poised to continue his torrid home run streak tonight.

