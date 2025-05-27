Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Oneil Cruz, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more for May 27, 2025

Tonight’s MLB home run prop market is stacked with serious power threats as some of baseball’s hottest hitters step into favorable matchups on May 27. From Shohei Ohtani’s scorching two-game homer streak to Oneil Cruz’s jaw-dropping barrel rates, this slate is loaded with names bettors can’t afford to ignore.

Whether it’s Fernando Tatis Jr. squaring up Max Meyer or Julio Rodriguez chasing one over the fence against Mitchell Parker, the long ball potential is everywhere.

Our top five MLB home run prop picks for today feature a perfect mix of elite power, recent form and exploitable pitching matchups. With exit velocities soaring and hard-hit rates climbing, names like Jake Burger and Oneil Cruz headline a slate tailor-made for fireworks. Here’s a look at the five best home run prop bets to lock in for May 27.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 for May 27, 2025

#5. Shohei Ohtani: +175

Shohei Ohtani stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani is locked in at the plate right now and the numbers back it up. The Dodgers’ superstar comes into tonight’s matchup against Tanner Bibee with a scorching .295 average, 19 homers and 57 runs on the season.

Ohtani’s raw power metrics are elite, a jaw-dropping 96.0 mph average exit velocity, 65.1% hard-hit rate and a 23% barrel rate that ranks among the league’s best.

He’s also gone deep in back-to-back games, making him one of the most dangerous bats in baseball at the moment. With Bibee’s 3.57 ERA and vulnerability to hard contact, Ohtani at +175 is one of tonight’s strongest home run prop bets.

#4. Julio Rodriguez: +400

Julio Rodriguez might go yard tonight- Source: Imagn

Julio Rodriguez squares off against Mitchell Parker tonight, looking to build on a power surge that’s seen him clear the fences nine times this season.

While his .236 average has room to climb, Rodriguez’s dynamic mix of speed, pop and plate presence makes him a sneaky-good home run prop target at +400 against a lefty like Parker, who’s struggled with keeping hitters in the yard when his command wavers.

#3. Fernando Tatis Jr.: +340

Fernando Tatis Jr. has the power to change the game with one swing- Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. heads into tonight’s matchup against Max Meyer swinging one of the hotter bats in San Diego’s lineup. With a .275 average, 12 home runs and a robust 53.5% hard-hit rate, Tatis brings elite bat speed and barrel control to a matchup against a pitcher carrying a 4.15 ERA.

Given his 93.9 mph average exit velocity and 13.4% barrel rate, Tatis is primed to launch one in a hitter-friendly park, making him an appealing home run prop play at +340.

#2. Jake Burger: +300

Jake Burger could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonight - Source: Imagn

Jake Burger might not be hitting for average this season at .217, but his power metrics tell a different story heading into a matchup with Bowden Francis and his 5.54 ERA.

With a solid 50% hard-hit rate, 90.9 mph average exit velocity and a 15.2% barrel rate, Burger’s ability to punish mistakes makes him a sneaky good value play at +300 for a home run prop tonight. If Francis leaves anything up in the zone, Burger has the muscle to send it deep.

#1. Oneil Cruz: +425

Don’t be surprised if he leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Oneil Cruz has been absolutely scorching lately and even with Corbin Burnes dealing on the mound, Cruz’s current form makes him a legitimate home run threat tonight.

Over his last 4 games, he’s hitting .375 with 3 homers, boasting a scorching 97.1 mph average exit velocity, 61.8% hard-hit rate and an elite 25.5% barrel rate. At +425, his home run prop carries big-time upside for bettors banking on Cruz’s explosive bat to break through against one of the league’s best arms.

