Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryce Harper, and more for July 21, 2025

Today’s MLB home run prop bets spotlight a thrilling mix of power hitters firing on all cylinders and ready to light up the scoreboard. From veterans proving their dominance to rising stars sharpening their swings, these players are set to make waves against pitchers vulnerable to the long ball.

Whether it’s capitalizing on hot streaks or breaking out with game-changing blasts, these picks bring excitement and strong potential for big returns. Get ready for explosive moments as some of baseball’s best aim to send baseballs soaring over the fences once again.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Harper is locked in, fresh off a red-hot series against the Angels where he crushed three homers in three games while batting over .400. His ability to mix patience with power is clear from his balanced walk and strikeout rates.

Over the season, he’s shown he’s no fluke with a solid .268 average, 13 homers and 41 RBIs, making him a reliable threat anytime he steps up to the plate. With this kind of form, expect Harper to keep sending balls flying.

#4. Kyle Schwarber (+245)

Schwarber continues to remind everyone why he’s one of baseball’s most feared power hitters. With 32 homers and 74 RBIs already this season, he’s been tearing the cover off the ball. In his last eight games, Schwarber’s five homers highlight a player in peak form.

Facing Walker Buehler, a pitcher who’s struggled this year, Schwarber looks poised to add to his tally. His aggressive approach, combined with strong power metrics, makes him a great pick for a big day at the plate.

#3. Kyle Stowers (+550)

Stowers has been on a tear lately, absolutely dominating with a jaw-dropping .563 average and five homers in just 16 at-bats. His OPS north of 2.1 speaks volumes about his ability to rack up extra-base hits.

Today’s matchup against Randy Vasquez, a pitcher with a solid but beatable ERA, gives Stowers an excellent chance to keep the momentum going. At +550 odds, he’s a high-upside pick that could pay off big for those willing to take a chance.

Acuna is in that sweet spot where everything seems to be falling into place. After blasting a homer just last night against the Yankees, he’s riding a wave of confidence with a .326 average, 13 homers and 43 runs scored on the season.

Facing Hayden Birdsong, who’s had trouble limiting power hitters, Acuna’s combination of speed and strength makes him a constant threat to send one deep. The +360 odds offer solid value for a player who can change the game with one swing.

Ohtani’s power has been nothing short of spectacular, homering in back-to-back games and showing no signs of slowing down. With 34 homers, 65 RBIs and 93 runs scored, he’s an offensive force few can match.

Today, he faces David Festa, a pitcher with a shaky 5.25 ERA, presenting a prime opportunity for Ohtani to extend his hot streak. At +155, he’s the favorite to deliver more fireworks, and backing him feels like a smart bet for anyone chasing consistent home run production.

