Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ronald Acuna Jr., Giancarlo Stanton, and more for June 18, 2025

If you’re looking for the hottest MLB home run prop bets for June 18, you’re in the right place. We’ve scanned today’s matchups, pitcher splits and recent power surges to lock in five top sluggers ready to go yard.

From Ronald Acuna Jr.’s jaw-dropping power hitting to Hunter Goodman’s red-hot homer tear, these hitters have been crushing baseballs with elite exit velocities, high hard-hit rates and favorable pitching matchups.

Whether you’re betting MLB props, playing DFS or chasing long ball action, here are today’s best MLB home run picks loaded with value for your slip.

#5. James Wood (+350)

James Wood might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

James Wood has been pounding the ball with authority lately, and tonight’s matchup against German Marquez is tailor-made for a power surge.

Wood’s rolling with a .385 average and a 1.176 OPS over his last seven games, and his 56.8% hard-hit rate paired with a 17.7% barrel rate per plate appearance screams home run upside.

With two homers in his last five outings and a struggling Marquez sporting a brutal 6.62 ERA, Wood’s power stroke is in a prime spot to leave the yard again.

#4. Ronald Acuna Jr. (+380)

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Ronald Acuna Jr. is torching pitchers right now, hitting an outrageous .609 with 14 hits, 10 runs and 3 homers in his last seven games.

With a sizzling 94.5 mph average exit velocity and nearly 58% hard-hit rate, every swing feels like a launch party waiting to happen.

Tonight, he gets Paul Blackburn and his shaky 6.75 ERA at home, a matchup tailor-made for Acuña to keep that home run surge alive.

Fernando Tatis Jr. stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been scorching at the plate over his last five games, slashing an absurd .526 with 10 hits, three doubles and nine runs scored.

While the long ball’s been missing lately, his elite contact and plate discipline with a 1.293 OPS in that stretch suggest it’s only a matter of time.

Facing rookie Emmet Sheehan making his 2025 debut under the bright lights at Dodger Stadium, Tatis is primed to snap that home run drought in style.

Don’t be surprised if Giancarlo Stanton leaves the yard today - Source: Imagn

Since returning from the IL, Giancarlo Stanton looks locked in at the plate, batting .500 across his first two games back with four sharp hits, including a double.

Now, with a struggling Jack Kochanowicz (5.53 ERA) taking the mound at Yankee Stadium, Stanton’s power potential is firmly back in play.

Given his raw exit velocity and history of wrecking right-handers in the Bronx, don’t be surprised if he finally gets lift-off tonight.

#1. Hunter Goodman (+295)

Hunter Goodman is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Hunter Goodman is on one of those heater stretches where every swing feels like it might leave the yard. After cranking three homers in his last two games and slugging a ridiculous .864 over his past 14, the Rockies slugger now draws lefty Mitchell Parker and his 4.84 ERA, a matchup that almost begs for another moonshot.

With seven bombs in this torrid stretch and a 50% extra-base hit rate over his last week, Goodman’s bat is lava-hot, and Nationals Park might just be the next victim.

