Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso, and more for May 30, 2025

The long ball spotlight is shining bright on Friday, with a stacked MLB slate featuring elite power bats in juicy matchups. Several hitters step in tonight riding hot streaks or drawing favorable pitching matchups that could easily turn into fireworks. With hitters like Pete Alonso and Ronald Acuna Jr. showcasing ridiculous exit velocities and barreling rates, the setup for home run props looks electric.

Ryan O’Hearn has been scorching; Taylor Ward is flashing sneaky power, while Kyle Schwarber continues punishing mistakes at the plate. With vulnerable arms like Kyle Freeland and Lucas Giolito taking the mound, expect the ball to be flying out of parks across the league.

Today’s five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +230

Kyle Schwarber stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

When Schwarber gets a bullpen game, the baseball might as well come with a bow on it. The Phillies masher enters today’s matchup against the Brewers’ bullpen carousel with 19 homers, a 59.7% hard-hit rate and a thunderous 93.8 mph average exit velocity.

Add in his 17.4% barrel rate per plate appearance, and it’s easy to see why he’s one of the top home run prop targets on this slate. Schwarber thrives in these chaotic pitching scenarios, and with Milwaukee cobbling together innings, the odds are stacked in his favor.

#4 Ryan O’Hearn (Orioles): +425

Ryan O’Hearn locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

O’Hearn is quietly turning into one of the most dangerous lefty bats this week. Facing White Sox righty Sean Burke (4.33 ERA), O’Hearn rolls in red-hot with two homers in his last four games and an absurd .531 average, 1.376 OPS and 17 hits over his last 8 contests.

With a .595 OBP and 10.8% walk rate during that span, he’s seeing everything like a beach ball right now, and against a hittable right-hander like Burke, O’Hearn’s sweet swing from the left side makes him a prime longball candidate today.

#3 Taylor Ward (Angels): +450

Another moonshot could be incoming from Taylor Ward - Source: Imagn

Ward’s power bat has stayed relevant even through the batting average dip. The Angels outfielder enters today’s matchup against Guardians right-hander Luis L. Ortiz (4.73 ERA) with 15 homers on the season and a healthy 16.6% barrel rate, making him a classic boom-or-bust prop option.

With an impressive 47% hard-hit rate and Ortiz’s vulnerability to right-handed power, Ward’s bat has a real shot to leave the yard in this spot, especially given his track record of capitalizing on mistake pitches up in the zone.

#2 Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +310

Don’t be surprised if Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves the yard - Source: Imagn

Acuna Jr., though limited to just six games in 2025, Acuna’s underlying numbers are ridiculous a blistering 102.7 mph average exit velocity, an 84.6% hard-hit rate, and a staggering 30.8% barrel rate per plate appearance.

With a matchup against Red Sox righty Lucas Giolito (5.27 ERA), who’s struggled to keep the ball in the park this season, Acuna’s elite contact quality makes him a dangerous home run threat anytime he steps in the box today.

#1 Pete Alonso (Mets): +300

Pete Alonso's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Alonso is locked in and drawing a dream matchup tonight. The slugging first baseman has crushed two homers in his last four games and enters this one batting .290 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 2025.

He will face Kyle Freeland (0-7, 5.86 ERA), a lefty who’s been battered by right-handed power bats all season. With Alonso’s recent surge and Freeland’s longball issues, this is a perfect spot for the Mets slugger to leave the yard again.

