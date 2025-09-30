Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Manny Machado, and more for September 30, 2025

The MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Wild Card matchups are set to deliver high-stakes drama from the very first pitch. With only one loss separating these teams from elimination, every swing counts, and the pressure has hitters primed for the long ball.

Ad

Tonight’s slate features some of the game’s most dangerous power threats, including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Michael Busch, Freddie Freeman, and Manny Machado.

These are the players capable of changing a game with a single swing, making them the top picks for home run prop bets as the playoffs kick off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Manny Machado: +483

The Padres’ star third baseman is entering the postseason hot and ready to make an impact in the Wild Card opener.

Machado has been locked in at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a solo homer and another RBI in Sunday’s rout over the Diamondbacks, showing he can deliver in high-pressure moments.

Ad

He faces left-hander Matthew Boyd tonight, who has been solid overall but has struggled at times with elite right-handed power hitters.

Machado’s combination of timing, plate discipline, and recent power makes him a prime candidate to find the seats, and at +483, the payout potential is massive if he connects early in this postseason matchup.

#4. Freddie Freeman: +407

Dodgers’ first baseman Freddie Freeman enters tonight’s Wild Card clash red-hot at the plate.

Ad

Facing the Reds’ hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene, Freeman brings a potent mix of timing and raw power, which has been on full display recently.

He’s hit three home runs across his last three games, showing he can punish mistakes in any count.

Greene has been tough, but Freeman’s ability to barrel the ball and drive it to all fields makes him a prime candidate for a long ball, and at +407, he’s a top-tier option for those looking to cash in on the early postseason fireworks.

Ad

#3. Aaron Judge: +239

Aaron Judge continues to dominate as the Yankees enter Wild Card action, taking the plate against Garrett Crochet tonight.

Judge has been unstoppable in his last five games, going 9-for-18 with four home runs, six runs scored, and nine RBI, hitting .500 with a 1.813 OPS over that stretch.

With 53 homers on the season and a perfect blend of power and plate discipline, Judge remains a top-tier pick to launch a long ball tonight.

Ad

Facing a lefty like Crochet, he’s in prime position to extend his already impressive postseason resume, making him a must-watch for MLB home run prop bettors.

#2. Michael Busch: +369

Michael Busch has been on an absolute tear for the Cubs, and tonight he faces a solid right-hander in Nick Pivetta.

Over his last five games, Busch has gone 8-for-17 with four home runs, three extra-base hits, eight RBI, and six runs scored, hitting .471 with a staggering 2.021 OPS.

Ad

His 34 homers on the season highlight his raw power, and with a hot bat and keen timing, Busch is primed to turn another at-bat into a long ball.

Facing Pivetta, who has been hittable at times, Busch remains one of the top picks for MLB home run props in this Wild Card slate.

#1. Shohei Ohtani: +195

Shohei Ohtani headlines tonight’s Wild Card action, facing the same pitcher as Freddie Freeman, Hunter Greene.

Ad

The two-way superstar is coming off a dominant regular-season finale against the Mariners, going 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run, showcasing why he’s one of the most feared hitters in the league.

With 55 home runs on the season and a career-high 146 runs scored, Ohtani’s combination of power, timing, and postseason experience makes him a top pick to light up the scoreboard tonight.

At +195, he’s a strong favorite for anyone looking for a reliable long-ball threat in the early playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More