Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna, and more for August 15, 2025

Friday’s MLB slate brings power potential, with several sluggers set up for big swings. Warm August conditions and favorable matchups make it a strong spot for chasing home run props.

We’ve picked five hitters combining recent form, power metrics and pitching matchups to deliver the best long-ball value for August 15. Let’s get into the top HR picks for tonight’s action.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Michael Busch: +300

Michael Busch comes into Friday’s matchup on a mini power surge, going deep in back-to-back games, including a solo shot in Thursday’s loss to Toronto. The Cubs’ infielder is slashing .264 with 24 homers and has found his groove in August.

He’ll get a crack at right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, who’s been solid with a 3.19 ERA but has allowed six long balls in his last four outings.

Busch’s pull-heavy swing and recent form make him a sneaky +300 play to extend his homer streak to three straight games.

Christian Yelich is fresh off a monster series against Pittsburgh, where he went 7-for-12 with two homers, seven RBIs and a 1.699 OPS over three games. The Brewers’ veteran outfielder is hitting .266 with 23 home runs, pairing consistent contact with improved power.

He’ll square off against righty Nick Martinez, who’s carrying a 4.49 ERA and has struggled to keep the ball in the yard in recent starts. With Yelich seeing the ball well and driving it with authority, his +320 home run prop offers strong value in this matchup.

Jose Ramirez continues to be a spark plug for Cleveland, hitting .298 with 25 homers and 35 steals. He’s coming off a big game on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, three runs and two stolen bases against Miami.

Ramirez now faces Erick Fedde, who owns a 5.40 ERA and has been vulnerable to hard contact from both sides of the plate.

With Ramirez’s combination of elite bat speed and gap-to-gap power, plus his ability to turn on mistakes, his +360 home run prop is an intriguing play against a struggling right-hander.

#2. Marcell Ozuna: +475

Marcell Ozuna may be hitting just .238, but his power bat is still a constant threat with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs. He’s coming off a strong performance on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and three RBIs against the Mets.

He draws a favorable matchup against lefty Joey Cantillo, who has a 4.11 ERA and can struggle with command when falling behind in counts. Ozuna’s history of punishing southpaws makes his +340 home run prop a solid value target in this spot.

Shohei Ohtani’s season has been a highlight reel, and the numbers back it up, a .284 average, 43 homers, 79 RBIs, 115 runs and 17 steals. He’s doing it all while still taking the mound, like Wednesday when he struck out seven in 4.1 innings and still managed a triple at the plate.

Few hitters in baseball can punish both high heat and breaking balls the way Ohtani can, and his knack for going deep in big spots has kept pitchers uneasy all year.

With his current rhythm at the plate and a swing built to launch mistakes, this is the kind of matchup where one mistake pitch could end up 420 feet away.

