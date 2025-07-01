Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., and more for July 1, 2025

Tuesday’s MLB slate features some of the league’s most powerful hitters ready to capitalize on favorable matchups and hitter-friendly parks. Ronald Acuña Jr., with his elite exit velocity and hard-hit rate, is poised to make a big impact, while Shohei Ohtani continues to impress with his rare combination of power and speed.

These home run prop bets highlight players who combine raw power with consistency, taking advantage of pitchers vulnerable to the long ball. With strong recent performances and key metrics like barrel rates and slugging percentages, these top picks are set to deliver exciting power displays for fans and bettors alike.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Riley Greene (+290)

Riley Greene could send the crowd scrambling for a home run ball (Credits: IMAGN)

Riley Greene heads into Tuesday’s matchup scorching hot, with two homers in his last two games and 18 of his 19 total bombs this season coming against right-handed pitching.

Greene crushed righties for a sharp .321 average in 2025, and facing Trevor Williams, who’s struggled to a 5.65 ERA while giving up barrels in bunches, sets up beautifully for Greene’s powerful left-handed stroke. Given his current form and favorable splits, this is a prime spot for another long ball.

#4. Elly De La Cruz (+330)

Elly De La Cruz has a chance to leave his mark with a big fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Few players in baseball are as electric as Elly De La Cruz when he’s locked in, and right now, he’s scorching hot. Batting .405 over his last nine games with two homers, two triples, and seven driven in, Elly’s mix of thunderous power and game-breaking speed makes him a constant home run threat.

On Tuesday, he’ll square off against Richard Fitts and his vulnerable 4.68 ERA at Fenway Park. With 18 long balls on the season and a bat that’s been punishing righties, Elly’s set up perfectly to add another highlight to his growing reel.

#3. Shohei Ohtani (+165)

Shohei Ohtani could unleash a monster shot under the lights tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Ohtani is again in vintage MVP form, already launching 29 homers with 54 RBIs and a .287 average. Over his last seven games, he’s stayed red-hot, slashing .280/.400/.920 with four homers, two triples, and 10 RBIs.

Facing right-hander Shane Smith and his 3.38 ERA at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani’s elite barrel rate and knack for punishing mistakes make him a constant long-ball threat. With his ability to turn any at-bat into a highlight, Ohtani’s in a prime spot to keep his power surge rolling on Tuesday.

Isaac Paredes looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

The Astros slugger has been heating up at just the right time, posting a .417 average with a homer and five hits in three games during the last Cubs series.

Now heading into hitter-haven Coors Field against Chase Dollander, who’s been shelled for a 6.06 ERA and 2-8 record, this is a prime spot for his power to show up.

With 17 homers on the year and no shortage of hard contact, expect him to feast in Colorado’s thin air and continue his tear at the plate.

Ronald Acuna Jr. could send one deep into the seats tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a terror at the plate this season, boasting a scorching .361 average with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. At home in Atlanta, he faces lefty Tyler Anderson, who owns a respectable 4.41 ERA but has struggled at times with command.

Acuna’s impressive exit velocity of 92.4 mph and a jaw-dropping 54.9% hard-hit rate show he’s consistently driving the ball with authority. With an 18.3% barrels-per-plate appearance rate, he’s primed to turn this matchup into another highlight reel moment.

