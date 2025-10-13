Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Teoscar Hernandez, Cal Raleigh, and more for October 13, 2025

October baseball turns ruthless tonight as both leagues light up the stage, the Mariners and Blue Jays clash in ALCS Game 2, while the Brewers and Dodgers open the NLCS under lights.

Ad

Seattle looks to tighten its grip after stealing Game 1, while Milwaukee arrives battle-tested from a five-game slugfest with the Cubs.

With bullpens on edge and lineups stacked with heavy hitters, the atmosphere is pure tension, the kind where one hanging slider or misplaced heater can turn into instant fireworks. Tonight, it’s not about who hits more; it’s about who hits when it matters most.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Vlad remains the center of Toronto’s offense and is the kind of hitter who punishes pitchers who miss elevation or leave pitches over the plate.

He’s rolled hot into the postseason and was a driving force in the ALDS; that combination of recent form and elite batted-ball metrics makes him a logical target on any Blue Jays day.

Ad

If Vlad gets a fastball middle-up or a hanging slider from Logan Gilbert, he’ll make them pay; if Gilbert executes, Vlad may need to wait for a bullpen mistake. At +323, this is a mid-risk, good-value play that leans on matchup volatility and Vlad’s proven playoff pop.

#4 - William Contreras (+567)

William Contreras enters NLCS Game 1 riding the momentum of his solo home run in Milwaukee’s decisive Game 5 win over the Cubs, a blast that sealed the Brewers’ 3-2 series victory.

Ad

Tonight, he faces Dodgers ace Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA), a tough lefty who thrives on strikeouts but can occasionally lose command early in counts.

Contreras’s disciplined approach and recent power surge make him a dangerous underdog pick at +567, the kind of long-shot play that could pay off big if he catches one mistake.

#3 - Teoscar Hernandez (+423)

Teoscar is a grizzled October bat who's already given swing-changing homers throughout this postseason.

Ad

He resides on fastballs up and breaking balls away at the plate, and when he's following the ball (like he was doing in the NLDS), he turns good at-bats into loud contact.

His combination of power, recent clutch history, and a reasonable matchup profile in Game 1 make +423 a compelling mid-range speculative play, especially if you expect the Brewers to use bullpen matchups that hand Teoscar hittable arms in the middle innings.

Ad

#2 - Shohei Ohtani (+256)

Ohtani is an elite bat whose raw power and contact quality make him the shortest number on this board; his probability of going deep in any given game is higher than most.

There was public discussion inside Dodger Camp about where Ohtani would be used in the NLCS rotation and whether he’d pitch at all in Game 1, but recent reports indicate Blake Snell will start Game 1 for the Dodgers; even so, Ohtani’s presence in the lineup keeps him firmly in play whenever he hits.

Ad

At +256, it's buying premium probability: not the biggest payout, but arguably the most likely individual HR of the group thanks to his year-round power profile and October track record.

#1 - Cal Raleigh (+261)

Cal Raleigh continues to prove why he’s the heartbeat of Seattle’s postseason run, following up a monster regular season with yet another clutch playoff performance.

The Mariners’ slugging catcher went 2-for-4 with a game-tying solo homer off Kevin Gausman in Game 1 of the ALCS, lifting his postseason line to a scorching .400 average with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored through six games.

Ad

His blend of raw power and improved plate discipline has made him a nightmare for right-handers, which could spell trouble for Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA).

At +261, Raleigh stands out as one of the most reliable and dangerous home run threats in the league right now, carrying both momentum and confidence into Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More