Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and more for March 28, 2025

It's another MLB gameday as the season continues to get into full swing. It's not Opening Day, but it's another chance for some home runs to be hit. Some fans like to try and predict which players will hit them, a difficult but exciting prop bet that has grown more and more popular lately.

It becomes a little bit more challenging with some teams not playing today. The pool has shrunk a tremendous bit from Opening Day, so that makes it more difficult to pick the right players. There will be fewer home runs hit by fewer players, so the decision making process is more challenging. Fortunately, we've got some good bets for today.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when gambling on sports.

Best MLB home run prop bets

5) Gleyber Torres +1000

Gleyber Torres could hit a home run (Imagn)

Gleyber Torres had a really strong spring showing, and he was very solid in the opening-day loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Detroit Tigers star is facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which is why his odds are +1000. Still, he has 138 career home runs in less than 900 games.

4) Ozzie Albies +900

Ozzie Albies could hit a home run (Imagn)

Ozzie Albies could hit a home run today. He hit one yesterday off of Michael King and the San Diego Padres and has 142 in less than 875 games. He is facing Dylan Cease, a good pitcher, but Cease saw a slight increase in his home run per flyball rate in Spring Training. He might be prone to one or two tonight, and Albies could do it.

3) Alex Bregman +425

Alex Bregman could hit a home run tonight (Imagn)

Alex Bregman had a woeful debut with the Boston Red Sox, going 0/4 with a strikeout. Today should be better, and he's got a softer pitching matchup. Jack Leiter of the Texas Rangers had a struggle-filled 2024, giving up a home run on nearly 14% of flyballs. That number has dropped to 4.2% in spring, but he's still a good matchup.

2) Marcell Ozuna +390

Marcell Ozuna has not hit a home run yet in 2025 (Imagn)

Marcell Ozuna is perhaps the Atlanta Braves' best power hitter. He didn't hit one yesterday, which adds to the likelihood that he will hit a home run today. He nearly led the NL in home runs last year if not for Shohei Ohtani, so he's a good prediction for today even against Cease, who is a strong pitcher.

1) Yordan Alvarez +280

Yordan Alvarez could go deep today (Imagn)

Yordan Alvarez went hitless against Clay Holmes and the New York Mets on Thursday, but he's got a much easier matchup on deck tonight. The Houston Astros star is up against Tylor Megill.

The pitcher had an ERA of over 4.00 in Spring Training. Alvarez has an impressive 164 home runs in just 630 games so far. On a day when some teams are off, Alvarez remains a strong option to hit a home run whenever he's in the lineup.

