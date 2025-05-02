Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Rafael Devers, Teoscar Hernandez and more for May 2, 2025

The ball has been flying out of the ballpark big-time all week long, and tonight's MLB slats feel primed for another round of fireworks. Some of the league's hottest hitters roll into tonight’s lineups on extended home run teasers and converge with some pitchers who can't seem to prevent anything from leaving. It’s the perfect storm for long-ball bettors looking to cash in before the weekend.

Headlining tonight's slate is Teoscar Hernandez, who's been on a complete tear with four home runs in his last seven games. He's joined by the red-hot Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers, both showing off their strength of late and Brent Rooker and Fernando Tatis Jr., always consistent threats.

With juicy pitching matchups across the board and hitters locked in at the plate, these are the top five home run prop bets to play tonight

5. Fernando Tatis Jr. (+270)

Fernando Tatis Jr. could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Tatis has been absolutely on fire at the plate, slashing .400 over the last week and boasting top-shelf power numbers against both left-handed and right-handed pitchers.

While he faces Pirates righty Mitch Keller, who has a 3.97 ERA with a 1-2 record, Tatis's recent exit velocities and fly-ball rates make him an ideal home run bet. The Pirates' bullpen is struggling this season, providing Tatis with multiple opportunities to go deep in hitter-friendly PNC Park.

2. Alex Bregman (+340)

Alex Bregman could hit 8th homer today - Source: Imagn

Bregman is in red-hot form, hitting .400 with three homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored in his last 10 games. In the 2025 season, he's batting at .326 with seven homers, 26 RBIs and a .979 OPS, putting him among the league leaders among hitters.

Facing Twins right-hander Joe Ryan today, Bregman has a favorable matchup, going 6-for-12 with one home run and 4 RBIs in his career against him, with a 1.571 OPS in those contests.

With his solid recent performance and past success against Ryan, Bregman is a top bet to homer in today's action.

3. Rafael Devers (+260)

Rafael Devers has 5 home runs this season so far - Source: Imagn

Devers has bounced back from a rough start to the 2025 season, where he set a record of 15 strikeouts in his first five games. Over the past week alone, he's shown his prowess by hitting three home runs, bringing his season stats to a .228 batting average, five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Devers has a solid chance today, given Joe Ryan's fly-ball tendencies and Devers's recent good hitting. With his timing improved at the plate and confidence restored, Devers is in a prime position to hit a homer today.

2. Brent Rooker (+330)

Brent Rooker has 8 home runs this season so far - Source: Imagn

Rooker has been a steady power threat for the Athletics in 2025, with a .252 average and eight home runs, 17 RBIs and a .813 OPS through 32 games. His higher-level stats are fantastic, featuring a 9.0% barrel rate and 37.5% hard-hit percentage.

He will be up against Marlins' righty Valente Bellozo today, who has limited MLB experience. With Rooker in his current hot streak and the matchup, he's a good bet to go yard in today's contest.

1. Teoscar Hernandez (+400)

Teoscar Hernandez could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Hernandez is on a power surge, batting .452 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over his last seven games. For the 2025 season, he’s hitting .310 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and a .946 OPS, ranking among the league’s top hitters.

Facing Braves’ right-hander Grant Holmes today, who has a 4.50 ERA, Hernandez has a favorable matchup. Considering his recent form and Holmes's susceptibility to hard contact, Hernandez is a smart pick with good value at +400 for the bettors.

