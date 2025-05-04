Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Riley Greene, Rafael Devers, and more for May 4, 2025

Sunday means one thing for MLB prop bettors: time to hunt for the perfect mix of hot bats, shaky pitching matchups, and juicy odds. May 4, 2025 has great potential for some power hitters to pay out.

With several players on torrid rolls and some exploitable arms on the mound, this board has some legitimate home run potential. From rising stars to proven sluggers, today’s matchups give us plenty to work with if you’re chasing big-swing props.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Ryan O'Hearn (Baltimore Orioles): +750

Ryan O'Hearn could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Ryan O’Hearn is on a tear for the Orioles, hitting .350 with seven hits, three HRs, six RBIs, and a 1.235 OPS in his previous six games. Today he's facing Royals' starter Michael Lorenzen, who's 3-3 with a 3.48 ERA but a 1.37 WHIP, so traffic has been an issue for him.

Ryan's hot streak right, combined with a favorable matchup at Camden Yards, has a strong home run prop value at +750.

#4 Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres): +320

Fernando Tatis Jr. could launch 9th homer today - Source: Imagn

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been scorching hot for the Padres this season, hitting .342 with eight homers, 18 RBIs, 26 runs, and 8 steals. He's been brutal against left-handed pitchers and today he'll face Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney, who’s off to a solid 2-2 start with a 2.50 ERA.

But Tatis’ combination of bat speed and plate coverage makes him a serious threat to leave the yard in this one at +320.

#3 Riley Greene (Detroit Tigers): +380

Riley Greene could hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Riley Greene is dialed up right now with a .419 average, 13 hits, five homers, 11 RBIs and an enormous 1.374 OPS over his past eight games, including two games where he homered twice.

The Tigers outfielder is swinging the ball extremely well and has a favorable matchup this afternoon against Angels' Jack Kochanowicz, who's managed a 1-4 record with a 5.29 ERA

With Greene's recent surge of power and with Kochanowicz having issues keeping batters off balance, Greene at +380 is one of the day's highest-upside home run prop values.

#2 Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta Braves): +390

Marcell Ozuna could hit a homer today - Source: Imagn

Marcell Ozuna remains a reliable power hitter in the Braves offense, going .276 with five homers and 12 RBIs this year. He has also found success against today's right-handed pitcher, Dodgers' Dustin May, with 2-for-4, one home run, in their last meetings.

May enters today's start with a 1-1 record and 3.95 ERA and has had trouble with sporadic hard contact to right-handers. With Ozuna's track record off May and his ability to capitalize on misplays in the strike zone, he's a value play who's worth risking to go deep at +390.

#1 Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox): +265

Rafael Devers is in red-hot form - Source: Imagn

Rafael Devers is scorching right now, slashing .429 with 15 hits, three homers, nine RBIs, and an impressive 1.300 OPS over his previous eight games. He’s showing both patience and power.

Today, he'll face Twins righty Chris Paddack, who's struggled to a dismal 0-3 record with a 5.60 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP in his first 2025 starts. Devers has mashed righties this season and with Paddack’s issues keeping the ball in the yard, this sets up perfectly for another Devers bomb at +265.

