Today’s MLB Lineups: Complete Projected Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Astros, Mets, Padres & More | April 21, 2025

With each pitch and swing influencing the standings, Apr. 21 promises a series of high-stakes matchups across the league. The Astros will host the Blue Jays in a battle of formidable lineups, while the Phillies take on the Mets in an intense showdown in the NL East. Today's action is filled with excitement and intrigue.
The San Diego Padres at 16–6 are scheduled to host the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Randy Vasquez (1–1, 1.74 ERA) is set to take the mound. Meanwhile, The Houston Astros at 10–11 will host the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park. Hunter Brown (1–1, 1.50 ERA) is set to start, bringing experience and punch to the rotation.
Here are today's projected lineups and starting pitchers, updated with the most recent team news.
Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox (Away Team):
SS Chase Meidroth
LF Andrew Benintendi
CF Luis Robert Jr.
1B Andrew Vaughn
RF Joshua Palacios
3B Michael Vargas
C Edgar Quero
2B Lenyn Sosa
DH Nick Maton
SP: Jonathan Cannon
Boston Red Sox (Home Team):
LF Jarren Duran
DH Rafael Devers
3B Alex Bregman
RF Wilyer Abreu
SS Trevor Story
1B Triston Casas
2B Kyle Campbell
C Omar Narvaez
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
SP: Walker Buehler
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
New York Yankees (Away Team):
DH Ben Rice
RF Aaron Judge
CF Cody Bellinger
1B Paul Goldschmidt
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Anthony Volpe
C Austin Wells
LF Jasson Dominguez
3B Oswaldo Cabrera
SP: Clarke Schmidt
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):
LF Steven Kwan
RF Nolan Jones
3B Jose Ramirez
DH Kyle Manzardo
1B Carlos Santana
2B Gabriel Arias
CF Angel Martinez
C Bo Naylor
SS Brayan Rocchio
SP: Gavin Williams
San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers
San Diego Padres (Away Team):
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
1B Luis Arraez
3B Manny Machado
DH Gavin Sheets
SS Xander Bogaerts
2B Jose Iglesias
LF Oscar Gonzalez
C Elias Diaz
CF Tyler Wade
SP: Randy Vasquez
Detroit Tigers (Home Team):
2B Gleyber Torres
RF Kerry Carpenter
3B Zach McKinstry
DH Spencer Torkelson
LF Riley Greene
C Dillon Dingler
1B Colt Keith
SS Trey Sweeney
CF Ryan Kreidler
SP: Jack Flaherty
Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins
Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):
CF TJ Friedl
2B Matt McLain
SS Elly De La Cruz
LF Austin Hays
3B Gavin Lux
DH Spencer Steer
1B Jeimer Candelario
RF Jake Fraley
C Jose Trevino
SP: Nick Lodolo
Miami Marlins (Home Team):
SS Xavier Edwards
3B Connor Norby
2B Otto Lopez
1B Eric Wagaman
RF Kyle Stowers
CF Dane Myers
DH Jesus Sanchez
LF Jonathan Sanoja
C Rob Brantly
SP: Max Meyer
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):
2B Bryson Stott
SS Trea Turner
1B Bryce Harper
DH Kyle Schwarber
RF Nick Castellanos
LF Max Kepler
C J.T. Realmuto
3B Alec Bohm
CF Johan Rojas
SP: Aaron Nola
New York Mets (Home Team):
SS Francisco Lindor
RF Juan Soto
1B Pete Alonso
LF Brandon Nimmo
3B Mark Vientos
DH Jesse Winker
C Luis Torrens
CF Tyrone Taylor
2B Luisangel Acuña
SP: Tylor Megill
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
LF Lars Nootbaar
1B Willson Contreras
SS Brendan Donovan
3B Nolan Arenado
DH Alec Burleson
RF Jordan Walker
2B Nolan Gorman
C Pedro Pages
CF Victor Scott II
SP: Erick Fedde
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):
LF Alex Verdugo
3B Austin Riley
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
2B Ozzie Albies
C Sean Murphy
CF Michael Harris II
SS Nick Allen
RF Jarred Kelenic
SP: Spencer Schwellenbach
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros
Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team):
SS Bo Bichette
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
DH Anthony Santander
2B Andrés Giménez
RF George Springer
C Alejandro Kirk
LF Alan Roden
3B Ernie Clement
CF Nathan Lukes
SP: Kevin Gausman
Houston Astros (Home Team):
LF Jose Altuve
3B Isaac Paredes
DH Yordan Alvarez
1B Christian Walker
SS Jeremy Peña
2B Brendan Rodgers
C Yainer Diaz
RF Cam Smith
CF Jake Meyers
SP: Hunter Brown
Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants
Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):
RF Jackson Chourio
DH Christian Yelich
C William Contreras
1B Rhys Hoskins
CF Sal Frelick
SS Joey Ortiz
LF Isaiah Collins
3B Caleb Durbin
2B Brice Turang
SP: Quinn Priester
San Francisco Giants (Home Team):
RF Mike Yastrzemski
SS Willy Adames
CF Jung Hoo Lee
3B Matt Chapman
LF Heliot Ramos
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
DH Wilmer Flores
C Patrick Bailey
2B Tyler Fitzgerald
SP: Robbie Ray