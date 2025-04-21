Today’s MLB Lineups: Complete Projected Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Astros, Mets, Padres & More | April 21, 2025

With each pitch and swing influencing the standings, Apr. 21 promises a series of high-stakes matchups across the league. The Astros will host the Blue Jays in a battle of formidable lineups, while the Phillies take on the Mets in an intense showdown in the NL East. Today's action is filled with excitement and intrigue.

The San Diego Padres at 16–6 are scheduled to host the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Randy Vasquez (1–1, 1.74 ERA) is set to take the mound. Meanwhile, The Houston Astros at 10–11 will host the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park. Hunter Brown (1–1, 1.50 ERA) is set to start, bringing experience and punch to the rotation.

Here are today's projected lineups and starting pitchers, updated with the most recent team news.

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

LF Andrew Benintendi

CF Luis Robert Jr.

1B Andrew Vaughn

RF Joshua Palacios

3B Michael Vargas

C Edgar Quero

2B Lenyn Sosa

DH Nick Maton

SP: Jonathan Cannon

﻿Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

RF Wilyer Abreu

SS Trevor Story

1B Triston Casas

2B Kyle Campbell

C Omar Narvaez

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Walker Buehler

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

New York Yankees (Away Team):

DH Ben Rice

RF Aaron Judge

CF Cody Bellinger

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

LF Jasson Dominguez

3B Oswaldo Cabrera

SP: Clarke Schmidt

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

LF Steven Kwan

RF Nolan Jones

3B Jose Ramirez

DH Kyle Manzardo

1B Carlos Santana

2B Gabriel Arias

CF Angel Martinez

C Bo Naylor

SS Brayan Rocchio

SP: Gavin Williams

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

RF Fernando Tatis Jr.

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

DH Gavin Sheets

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jose Iglesias

LF Oscar Gonzalez

C Elias Diaz

CF Tyler Wade

SP: Randy Vasquez

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

2B Gleyber Torres

RF Kerry Carpenter

3B Zach McKinstry

DH Spencer Torkelson

LF Riley Greene

C Dillon Dingler

1B Colt Keith

SS Trey Sweeney

CF Ryan Kreidler

SP: Jack Flaherty

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):

CF TJ Friedl

2B Matt McLain

SS Elly De La Cruz

LF Austin Hays

3B Gavin Lux

DH Spencer Steer

1B Jeimer Candelario

RF Jake Fraley

C Jose Trevino

SP: Nick Lodolo

Miami Marlins (Home Team):

SS Xavier Edwards

3B Connor Norby

2B Otto Lopez

1B Eric Wagaman

RF Kyle Stowers

CF Dane Myers

DH Jesus Sanchez

LF Jonathan Sanoja

C Rob Brantly

SP: Max Meyer

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (Away Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Johan Rojas

SP: Aaron Nola

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

LF Brandon Nimmo

3B Mark Vientos

DH Jesse Winker

C Luis Torrens

CF Tyrone Taylor

2B Luisangel Acuña

SP: Tylor Megill

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

1B Willson Contreras

SS Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Alec Burleson

RF Jordan Walker

2B Nolan Gorman

C Pedro Pages

CF Victor Scott II

SP: Erick Fedde

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

2B Ozzie Albies

C Sean Murphy

CF Michael Harris II

SS Nick Allen

RF Jarred Kelenic

SP: Spencer Schwellenbach

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays (Away Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

DH Anthony Santander

2B Andrés Giménez

RF George Springer

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Alan Roden

3B Ernie Clement

CF Nathan Lukes

SP: Kevin Gausman

Houston Astros (Home Team):

LF Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

DH Yordan Alvarez

1B Christian Walker

SS Jeremy Peña

2B Brendan Rodgers

C Yainer Diaz

RF Cam Smith

CF Jake Meyers

SP: Hunter Brown

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

RF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

C William Contreras

1B Rhys Hoskins

CF Sal Frelick

SS Joey Ortiz

LF Isaiah Collins

3B Caleb Durbin

2B Brice Turang

SP: Quinn Priester

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

LF Heliot Ramos

1B LaMonte Wade Jr.

DH Wilmer Flores

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Robbie Ray

