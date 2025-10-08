Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Aaron Nola, Cam Schlittler, and more for October 8, 2025

As the Division Series intensifies on October 8, 2025, a few of these pitchers pitch in do-or-die games, a setup that often brings sharp betting value in the strikeout market.

The package today contains a combination of experienced arms and rising pitchers such as Aaron Nola, Quinn Priester, and Cam Schlittler, all pitching into pressure-laden games, having unique strikeout profiles.

After careful examination of recent performance, pitch data, and adversary trends, below are the Top 5 MLB Pitcher Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday's postseason games.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Jameson Taillon – Over 2.5 (-133)

Jameson Taillon begins Game 3 of the NLDS in Milwaukee following four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the Wild Card series.

Although his overall strikeout rate of 6.8 K/9 isn't overwhelming, his improved command and crisp execution of the slider have helped him produce more swing and misses.

The Brewers have been aggressive early in counts throughout this series, and Taillon's effectiveness at blending his four-seamer and cutter is able to create speedy two-strike counts.

With a low line of just 2.5 and his postseason rhythm looking solid, the over presents good value even if his outing is capped around four to five innings.

#4. Aaron Nola – Over 2.5 (-157)

Aaron Nola pitches in a win-or-go-home Game 3 NLDS versus the Dodgers, and although his rollercoaster 6.01 ERA exists, there is upside with strikeouts.

He finished the regular season in style with nine K's over eight innings in his last start, with more command and sink to his curveball.

Nola's 9.3 K/9 for 94.1 innings this season indicates he can still miss bats, and the Dodgers have been tough on high-spin breaking balls, one of his best abilities.

Despite a short leash in the postseason, Nola should easily tack on three strikeouts before turning it over to Ranger Suarez, making the over 2.5 a nice low barrier.

#3. Casey Mize – Under 3.5 (-162)

Casey Mize will likely start Game 4 of the ALDS against Seattle, but after throwing just three innings with one strikeout in his Wild Card outing, it’s clear Detroit plans to keep him on a short leash this postseason.

Over 149 regular-season innings, he posted a modest 8.4 K/9 and relied more on pitch efficiency and ground balls than strikeouts.

Facing a disciplined Mariners lineup that has limited swings and misses against right-handers lately, Mize’s low strikeout profile and limited workload make the under 3.5 the sharper play here.

#2. Can Schlittler – Under 5.5 (-167) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Cam Schlittler is coming off a dominant Wild Card performance where he struck out 12 over eight scoreless innings, but replicating that against Toronto’s disciplined lineup is unlikely.

The Blue Jays have been among the toughest teams to strike out lately, especially versus right-handers, and their core hitters like Guerrero Jr. and Bichette excel at making early-count contact.

While Schlittler’s 10.4 K/9 and electric stuff make him dangerous, postseason pressure and a patient Toronto offense should limit his strikeout ceiling.

With New York likely cautious about extending a young arm deep into another playoff start, the under 5.5 remains the safest and most logical call.

#1. Quinn Priester – Over 3.5 (-103) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Quinn Priester gets the ball for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cubs, a wild-hitting team against right-handed starters that now is faced with needing to win out.

The 25-year-old right-hander has quietly trending up late, trending to a 3.32 ERA in 157.1 innings with a 7.6 K/9 and much-improved control of his sinker-curve mix.

Although his last outing at Wrigley saw control issues, Priester’s recent form and increased confidence in using his breaking pitches early in counts give him a solid path to 4+ strikeouts.

With Milwaukee needing innings from him in a pressure spot, the over 3.5 offers sneaky value as a bold but well-reasoned play.

