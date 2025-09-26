Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Aaron Nola, Will Warren, and more for September 26, 2025

The MLB mound is primed for some serious strikeout fireworks today, featuring pitchers who can blow up with exciting stuff or keep hitters guessing with pinpoint command. Colin Rea, Joe Ryan, Will Warren, Quinn Priester, and Jack Leiter are all set to star, each of them bringing a unique mix of swing-and-miss ability and matchup appeal.

From grizzled veteran to rising star, these arms have the artillery to rack up strikeouts or calm batters into weak contact and thus make their props some of the most compelling wagers on today's card. With recent form and matchup support in play, these picks have sound plays as well as aggressive, high-risk selections for Sept. 26.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Colin Rea: Over 3.5 (-151)

Colin Rea has been a reliable arm for the Cubs this season, posting a 10-7 record with a 4.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts across 153.2 innings.

In his most recent outing versus the Reds, Rea struck out 11 batters over seven innings while allowing just one run on four hits and issuing no walks, showcasing his ability to miss bats when he’s commanding the zone.

Facing the Cardinals today, Rea is well-positioned to surpass his modest strikeout line of 3.5, making this over an appealing and low-risk prop for the day.

#4. Quinn Priester: Under 5.5 (-158)

Quinn Priester has been a reliable arm for the Brewers this season, boasting a 13-2 record with a 3.25 ERA and 128 strikeouts across 152.1 innings.

However, his recent outings show a trend toward contact over strikeouts; in Thursday’s no-decision against the Angels, he struck out 10 over 5.2 innings but allowed multiple hits and walks, highlighting his willingness to pitch to contact.

Against a Reds lineup that can foul off pitches and work deep counts, Priester may not consistently hit high strikeout totals, making the under 5.5 K (-158) a sensible, safe play for today’s slate.

#3. Joe Ryan: Over 5.5 (-138)

Joe Ryan has been a strikeout machine this season, averaging 10.0 K/9 over 166 innings despite a rough outing in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, where he allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while fanning five.

That performance included four home runs, highlighting some inconsistency, but Ryan’s ability to miss bats remains elite, with 185 strikeouts on the season.

Facing a Phillies lineup that has been susceptible to strikeouts against right-handed pitchers, he has the arsenal and recent form to surpass 5.5 strikeouts, making this prop a strong candidate for both value and reliability.

#2. Will Warren: Over 4.5 (-161) – Safest pick of the day

Will Warren has been a steady strikeout option for the Yankees this season, averaging 9.4 K/9 across 157.1 innings.

Even though he took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) over 5.1 innings, he still struck out four batters, showing his ability to generate swings and misses consistently.

Facing an Orioles lineup that has struggled against good pitchers this season, Warren’s command and K-rate make the over 4.5 strikeouts a safe and reliable play for today’s slate.

#1. Jack Leiter: Under 4.5 (+101) – Bold prediction of the day

Jack Leiter has shown flashes of brilliance during the season, but his most recent two outings show that racking up high strikeout totals isn't always a guarantee.

During Saturday's loss to the Marlins, he surrendered four runs on eight hits with just four strikeouts in 5.2 innings, showing some inconsistency in missing bats.

In over 144.2 innings this year, Leiter has 138 strikeouts, an 8.6 K/9 average, but his higher walk rate (4.1 BB/9) and contact allowed indicate he may not rack up strikeouts off a well-mannered Guardians offense today. That is why the under 4.5 strikeouts (+101) is a bold, high-leverage prop for those looking for value.

