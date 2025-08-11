Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Garrett Crochet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for August 10, 2025

August 10 brings a loaded MLB pitching slate, and it’s not just about who wins the game, it’s about who can make hitters look downright uncomfortable.

Ad

Today’s list blends different pitching personalities: the meticulous command of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the deceptive lefty craft of Andrew Abbott, the steady veteran presence of Nathan Eovaldi, the efficient workhorse style of Logan Webb and the sheer strikeout fury of Garrett Crochet.

Whether you’re after steady, bankable plays or chasing that adrenaline-filled bold pick, these five strikeout props have a little something for every type of bettor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been turning heads all season with his mix of electric stuff and pinpoint control. He’s got a 2.51 ERA and a tidy 1.04 WHIP and is striking out batters at a crazy rate of over 10 per nine innings.

In his last MLB outing against the Rays, he was flawless for nearly six innings, striking out six without walking anyone, a great example of how he balances efficiency and dominance.

Ad

With a sharp fastball and a splitter that can freeze hitters, Yamamoto is a strong bet to clear 6.5 strikeouts again today.

#4 Andrew Abbott: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Andrew Abbott might not blow hitters away with strikeouts, but he’s been rock-solid all year. Sporting an 8-2 record with a 2.34 ERA, he’s the kind of pitcher who mixes smart pitching and control to get outs consistently.

His strikeout rate isn’t huge, but his ability to go deep into games means plenty of chances to rack up Ks. In his last game, he had three strikeouts over almost seven innings, showing he can keep batters guessing.

Ad

Facing a Phillies lineup that tends to swing aggressively, Abbott’s sharp breaking ball and well-placed fastball give him a good shot at getting over 4.5 strikeouts.

#3 Nathan Eovaldi: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Nathan Eovaldi has been nothing short of dominant in 2025, posting a jaw-dropping 1.38 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP and holding opponents to just 73 hits over 111 innings.

His last start against the Yankees was a masterclass in control and command, tossing eight shutout innings with six strikeouts on just one hit allowed.

Ad

Against the Diamondbacks, who tend to put the ball in play and don’t strike out excessively, Eovaldi may cruise through innings without racking up the Ks. While he’s fully capable of hitting seven strikeouts, the matchup and his contact-management style make the under 6.5 a more probable outcome here.

#2 Logan Webb: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Logan Webb holds a solid 10-8 record with a 3.24 ERA and has racked up 165 strikeouts across 147.1 innings, hitting a career-best strikeout rate of 10.1 K/9 while keeping walks low at 2.1 per nine innings.

Ad

His last start was a standout performance, six innings, one run allowed and a season-high 10 strikeouts against Pittsburgh. With that kind of consistency and recent dominance, Webb’s over 4.5 strikeouts are one of the safest bets you can make today.

#1 Garrett Crochet: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+105) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Garrett Crochet has been flashing elite velocity from the left side and pairing it with a devastating slider that keeps hitters off balance.

Ad

With a 13-4 record, a 2.24 ERA, and 183 strikeouts over 148.1 innings, that’s an outstanding 11.1 K/9 rate. Crochet has been a nightmare for hitters.

He’s cleared the 7.5 strikeout mark in six of his last eight games, showing both the skill and stamina to rack up big strikeout totals deep into outings. In his most recent MLB start, he struck out eight over seven innings against the Royals.

Now facing the Astros, who are more contact-oriented, this pick carries some risk, but Crochet’s stuff is good enough to beat tough lineups. At plus odds, this makes for an exciting high-upside bet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More