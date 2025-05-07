Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks. including Hunter Greene, Max Fried, and more for May 7, 2025

Some MLB slates feel built for offense, others for pitching, and today’s board leans hard into the strikeout game. May 7 lines up a mix of power arms and crafty lefties facing lineups with just enough swing-and-miss to keep prop bettors locked in. It’s one of those days where a couple of well-placed overs and sharp unders could shape your night.

The mix is what makes it fun. You’ve got Cristopher Sanchez quietly dealing strikeouts at an elite clip, Framber Valdez hunting for a bounce-back performance at plus money, and a few big names like Hunter Greene and Dylan Cease toeing the line between dominance and volatility. The value’s on the board; now it’s about picking your spots.

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: Five picks, including Hunter Greene, Max Fried, and more for May 7, 2025

Hunter Greene (CIN @ ATL): Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Hunter Greene has 55 strikeouts in 42.2 innings - Source: Imagn

Hunter Greene has been dominant this season, sitting at 4-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42.2 innings, compiling an impressive 11.6 K/9 rate.

Facing the Atlanta Braves, whose batting style is patient, Greene will have difficulty reaching the 7.5 strikeout threshold. With the Braves' ability to minimize strikeouts, the under is a safe bet.

Max Fried (NYY vs. SD): Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Max Fried has punched 39 Ks this season so far - Source: Imagn

Max Fried has been a Yankee workhorse with a 6-0 record, a stellar 1.01 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 44.2 innings. While his performances have been exceptional, he averages just around 5.5 strikeouts per game.

Against the San Diego Padres, who have shown resilience versus left-handers, Fried may not exceed the 5.5 strikeout threshold, which makes the under a good bet.

Dylan Cease (SD @ NYY): Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Dylan Cease could punch over 5.5 Ks today - Source: Imagn

Dylan Cease has struck out 39 batters in 33.2 innings this season, which is an impressive 10.4 K/9 average. With a marginally higher ERA of 5.61, his strikeout ability remains evident.

Since he's facing the Yankees, who have struggled against high-strikeout hurlers, he has a reasonable chance of hitting the over of 5.5 strikeouts.

Cristopher Sanchez (PHI @ TB): Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155) - safest bet of the day

Cristopher Sanchez is the safest bet of the day - Source: Imagn

Cristopher Sanchez has been exceptional this season, with 39 strikeouts in 31.1 innings that have resulted in an 11.2 K/9 rate.

The fact that he can be consistent and record swings and misses is what makes going over 5.5 strikeouts a safe bet, primarily against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have struggled with lefty pitching.

Framber Valdez (HOU @ MIL): Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Predictions of the Day

Framber Valdez is a bold pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez has tallied 37 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched this season with an average K/9 rate of 8.1. With some ups and downs, the recent adjustment in pitch selection in his career indicates a possible strikeout surge.

Since his opponent will be the Milwaukee Brewers, who are prone to getting struck out easily, Framber Valdez is a high-risk offer of crossing over 5.5 strikes.

