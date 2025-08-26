Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Hurston Waldrep, Chris Bassitt, and more for August 26, 2025

Strikeout props are heating up for today's MLB card, and there is a lot of upside potential for pitchers to rack up Ks. From veteran aces to newcomers, today's selection features arms that can destroy at the plate.

From the experienced force of Chris Bassitt to the consistency of Luis Castillo to the rookie dominance of Hurston Waldrep, these five picks mix a mixture of certainties and surprises, giving bettors several strategies with which to go after August 26 strikeout totals.

Reminder: DraftKings Sportsbook sets odds, and they may change. The result of a sports wager can't be guaranteed.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Mathew Boyd: over 4.5 -150

Boyd has quietly put together a strong season, totaling 129 strikeouts over 148 innings while maintaining a 2.61 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He tends to pitch to contact at times, but his repertoire still produces enough swings and misses to make the over 4.5 strikeouts a realistic target.

In his last outing during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Brewers, he struck out three over 5.1 innings, slightly below his usual rate, showing room for improvement.

Facing the Giants today, Boyd’s ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off balance makes him a solid option for a strikeout-focused prop bet.

#4. Luis Castillo: over 4.5 -140

Castillo has been a solid strikeout threat this year, compiling 127 Ks in 146.1 innings with a 3.57 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.

Though he struggled in his most recent outing vs. the Phillies, giving up three runs on 10 hits with only two strikeouts in four innings, his overall strikeout rate predicts that he should be able to rebound.

Against the Padres on this day, Castillo's mix of hard-throwing pitches and nifty breaking balls gives him plenty of opportunities to rack up swings and misses, which makes the over 4.5 Ks a good bet in this outing.

#3. Chris Bassitt: over 5.5 -140

Bassitt has been striking out batters at a solid clip this season, tallying 142 strikeouts across 144.1 innings with a 4.18 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

In his most recent start against the Pirates, he showcased his swing-and-miss ability with 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings despite taking the loss.

Facing the Twins today, Bassitt’s arsenal, especially his sharp breaking pitches and late-life fastball, gives him plenty of chances to generate strikeouts, making the over 5.5 Ks a strong pick for this matchup.

#2. Bailey Ober: under 4.5 -160 (Safest pick of the day)

Bailey Ober has flashed some proficiency this season, but his strikeout consistency has been the problem. In 114 innings in 2025, he has recorded 93 strikeouts, which is a bit more than 7 per nine innings. His 5.05 ERA and 1.32 WHIP show that he struggles at times with command and missing bats.

In his most recent first appearance of the season for the Athletics, he struck out seven in 5.2 innings, but that was one of the better K tries.

Today, against the Blue Jays, who have a tendency to make contact and put balls in play, Ober is not going to be racking up high strikeout totals. Given his pitching to contact nature and the matchup, the under 4.5 strikeouts is a good, safe wager.

#1. Hurston Waldrep: over 4.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Hurston Waldrep has been sensational in his limited 2025 action, boasting a minuscule 0.73 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP across 24.2 innings.

In his most recent start, he threw seven scoreless innings against the White Sox, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out seven. Waldrep’s ability to miss bats is evident, as he averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

With the Marlins as today’s opponent, a team prone to chasing strike pitches, he has a strong chance to surpass 4.5 strikeouts. This makes him the boldest and most intriguing pick on today’s slate, offering upside for a big strikeout outing.

