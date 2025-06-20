Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jack Flaherty, Zack Wheeler, and more for June 20, 2025

Get ready for a high-voltage day of MLB strikeout prop action on Friday, June 20, with our handpicked top-five pitchers bringing the heat on the mound. This lineup features Zack Wheeler’s electric performance against the Mets, Hunter Brown’s consistent strikeout dominance, and value plays like Jack Flaherty and Hayden Birdsong primed to surprise.

From solid over bets to bold under predictions, these picks blend sharp analytics, recent form, and matchup insights to give you an edge in MLB betting and DFS strikeout props. Whether you’re aiming for big profits or smart plays, these expert MLB strikeout prop selections are your go-to guide for today’s pitching battles and K totals.

#5. Zack Wheeler - Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Zack Wheeler could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

Zack Wheeler has been nothing short of dominant, boasting an electric 11.3 K/9 and holding a sharp 2.76 ERA this season. In his last four starts, he has fanned nine, seven, six and eight batters in order. Notably, he punched out nine Mets hitters the last time he faced them.

Given New York’s strikeout-prone lineup and Wheeler’s sharp command, clearing 6.5 Ks feels well within reach.

#4. Zac Gallen - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Zac Gallen could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Despite the bloated 5.19 ERA and command issues this year, Gallen’s strikeout stuff hasn’t completely vanished. He’s still carrying an 8.4 K/9, and the Rockies on the road are one of the weaker lineups in terms of whiff rate.

With 81 strikeouts across 86.2 innings and a tendency to pitch deep into games, Gallen has the arsenal to clip 6+ Ks against this lineup, even in a rocky season.

#3. Hunter Brown - Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Hunter Brown might rack up 7+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

One of the sharpest strikeout arms in the AL right now, Hunter Brown, takes the mound against the Angels with a sparkling 1.88 ERA and an impressive 11.0 K/9.

He’s cleared this 6.5 line in eight of his last 10 starts, and with Los Angeles ranking bottom-tier in strikeout rate against righties, Brown’s swing-and-miss stuff should play big once again.

His command’s been steady, and his ability to rack up Ks deep into outings makes this a high-confidence prop on today’s board.

#2. Jack Flaherty - Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) Safest Pick of the Day

Jack Flaherty is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Jack Flaherty rediscovered his strikeout touch lately, punching out 90 batters in 76 innings for a sharp 10.7 K/9 this season. He has cleared the 5.5 strikeout mark in four of his last six outings. With his velocity ticking up and breaking stuff generating whiffs, this spot lines up well.

Facing a lineup prone to chasing outside the zone, Flaherty’s recent form and strikeout ceiling make this a reliable prop on today’s slip.

#1. Hayden Birdsong - Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Hayden Birdsong is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

Hayden Birdsong has had a solid rookie stretch with a 2.79 ERA and 9.5 K/9 over 48.1 innings, but this spot is tricky. He’s facing a disciplined Red Sox lineup that ranks among the league’s best in contact rate and strikeout avoidance against right-handers.

While Birdsong’s stuff flashes potential, his recent outings have been inconsistent in the strikeout department. With Boston’s ability to work counts and avoid chase pitches, this under at plus money makes for a sharp value play on today’s board.

