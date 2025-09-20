Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Joe Ryan, Nolan McLean, and more for September 20, 2025

The MLB mound will be featuring some of the game's most strikeout-prone pitchers today, and the world of prop betting is abuzz. From veteran grizzled postmen looking to take charge to young stars cementing themselves, five starters, Joe Ryan, Nolan McLean, Zac Gallen, Adrian Houser, and George Kirby, are the safest bets to go over or under their strikeout marks.

With recent shape, matchup situations, and trending on the pitching side all up for grabs, these selections provide some mix of hedges and higher-risk plays, providing you with a strategic advantage for today's slate.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Joe Ryan (R) - Over 5.5 K -138

Joe Ryan has had tremendous strikeout upside for the Twins this year, so he's a good over selection for strikeout props.

After a turbulent start against the Royals, in which he gave up five runs over only two innings and struck out two, Ryan's season-long statistics aren't deceiving.

He has 180 strikeouts in 161 innings thus far, which equates to a 10.1 K/9 figure with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

Against the Guardians, he has the stuff and recent history to do better than 5.5 strikeouts and remains one of the more attractive choices today.

#4. Nolan McLean (R) - More than 5.5 K -142

Nolan McLean quickly became one of the Mets' go-to strikeout men. Working short-term duty this year, he boasts a 1.19 ERA for 37.2 innings with 40 strikeouts and a 9.6 K/9 rate.

His most recent appearance against Texas included six shutout innings of work and seven strikeouts, demonstrating that he can dominate the strike zone.

With his performance and efficiency in recent times, he's well-placed to go over 5.5 strikeouts today against the Nationals.

#3. Zac Gallen (R) - Under 5.5 K -149

Zac Gallen has labored hard for the Diamondbacks so far this season, having thrown 180.2 innings, a 4.73 ERA, and 163 strikeouts, which translates to an 8.1 K/9 ratio.

In his latest outing against the Giants, he gave up one run on two hits and six strikeouts in six innings, exhibiting glimpses of his strikeout material.

Though having a gigantic ERA, Gallen's consistent ability to produce swing-and-misses renders under 5.5 strikeouts a wise wager today for a matchup against the Phillies.

#2. Adrian Houser (R) - Under 4.5 K -160 (Safest Pick)

Adrian Houser has been a consistent presence for the Rays in 2025 and isn't a high-strikeout ace, yet his command and consistency make him a solid under pick.

During his last start against the Cubs, he gave up two runs on seven hits with one walk in six innings, striking out only two batters.

This year, Houser has worked 113 innings with 85 strikeouts, equivalent to a 6.8 K/9 rate, 3.11 ERA, and 1.27 WHIP.

vs. the Red Sox, he will limit his strikeout count below 4.5, so he is the safest choice to bet on strikeout props today.

#1. George Kirby (R) - Over 5.5 K +101 (Bold Prediction)

George Kirby has been Seattle's most dynamic starter this year, and Sunday's starts illustrate why he's a high-ceiling strikeout hurler.

He took a master class in pitchability and struck out 14 in 6.1 innings with two runs on three hits allowed and none issued, his second 14-strikeout performance of the season.

Across more than 115 innings so far in 2025, Kirby has tallied 120 strikeouts, or a 9.4 K/9 clip, with a 4.46 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. His performance today against the Astros, he's got the stuff, command, and recent heat to place him in comfortable situations to record more than 5.5 strikeouts, and he is one of the most attractive strikeout prop bets.

