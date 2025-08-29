Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jonah Tong, Paul Skenes, and more for August 29, 2025

Some of the game’s best arms are back on the mound tonight, and strikeout props are front and center for bettors.

Ad

We’ve got a mix of proven aces, rookies making their first big-league starts, and a bold plus-money play that could cash in a big way.

From Jonah Tong’s long-awaited MLB debut to Freddy Peralta’s shot at carving up Toronto, here are today’s top five strikeout prop bets for Friday, August 29.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 Ks (-145)

Paul Skenes continues to pitch like a ace for Pittsburgh, posting a 2.07 ERA with 181 strikeouts across 161 innings, and he’s coming off a dominant seven-inning, seven-strikeout shutout of Colorado.

Now he’ll face a tougher test in the Red Sox, a lineup that can grind out at-bats but also swings and misses at a high clip against power arms.

Ad

With his elite fastball-slider combo and ability to miss bats deep into games, Skenes clearing 6.5 strikeouts feels well within reach if he stays efficient early.

#4. Logan Allen: Over 4.5 Ks (-150)

Logan Allen hasn’t had the smoothest season, sitting at 7-10 with a 4.35 ERA and coming off a tough loss to Texas where he gave up nine runs in five innings.

Still, he’s shown flashes of being able to rack up strikeouts, and this matchup with Seattle plays into that strength since the Mariners strike out more than any team in baseball.

Ad

If Allen can settle in early and command his slider, he has a real shot at clearing his 4.5 strikeout line despite the recent struggles.

#3. Jonah Tong: Under 6.5 Ks (-160)

Jonah Tong’s MLB debut tonight against the Marlins has plenty of buzz, but this strikeout line feels inflated at 6.5.

Sure, he dominated the minors as the strikeout king, but New York has already hinted at a limited leash, and debut outings often come with nerves and inefficiency.

Ad

Add in Miami’s pesky, contact-first offense, and it’s hard to see him pitching deep enough to pile up Ks. The talent is real, but the spot screams value on the under.

#2. Payton Tolle: Under 5.5 Ks (-160) [Safest Pick of the Day]

Payton Tolle’s rise has been nothing short of electric, starting the year in High-A and now making his MLB debut at Fenway against the Pirates after dominating the minors with a 3.04 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.

Ad

The matchup looks friendly on paper, with Pittsburgh owning one of the league’s weakest OPS marks, but rookies in their first start often have a shorter leash, and nerves can play a factor.

Even with his strikeout ability, asking Tolle to clear 5.5 Ks in his debut feels risky, making the under the safer play today.

#1. Freddy Peralta: Over 5.5 Ks (+100) [Bold Prediction of the Day]

Freddy Peralta has been a rock for the Brewers this season, sitting at 15-5 with a 2.68 ERA while piling up 160 strikeouts across 147.2 innings.

Ad

He wasn’t at his sharpest in his last outing against San Francisco, walking four in five innings, but still managed six Ks, which shows how his swing-and-miss stuff can bail him out even on off days.

Facing a Blue Jays lineup, Peralta clearing 5.5 Ks at plus money looks like a strong value play, especially with the way he’s consistently finding ways to rack up punchouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More