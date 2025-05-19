Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Kodai Senga, Ben Brown, and more for May 19, 2025

Strikeout props continue to be one of the sharpest markets to strike in MLB betting, especially when you’ve got a board packed with pitchers flashing strong K-rates and favorable matchups. Monday’s slate brings plenty of value with arms like Ben Brown and Sonny Gray in spots where they can exploit free-swinging lineups, while a couple of under-the-radar names offer sneaky upside in strikeout markets.

We’ve locked in five of our favorite picks for May 19, including a bold play on Kodai Senga at plus money and our safest lean in Bailey Ober. Whether you’re chasing strikeout trends or targeting team swing rates, this board lines up well for prop bettors hunting value. Let’s jump into today’s top K prop picks.

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Ben Brown: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Ben Brown might carve them up tonight - Source: Imagn

Ben Brown, the 6’6” right-hander for the Chicago Cubs, has been a strikeout machine this season, piling up 50 strikeouts in just 41.2 innings for an eye-catching 10.8 K/9 rate. While his 4.75 ERA and 1.56 WHIP show he’s been hittable at times, Brown consistently racks up whiffs, and today’s matchup against the Marlins is tailor-made for punchouts. Miami ranks near the bottom in strikeout avoidance and with Brown’s swing-and-miss stuff, clearing 5.5 Ks feels like a sharp, high-ceiling play.

#4. Sonny Gray: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Sonny Gray might rack up over 6 K’s tonight - Source: Imagn

Sonny Gray might be carrying a 4.50 ERA this season, but his strikeout stuff hasn’t wavered one bit. He’s fanned 51 hitters in 50 innings, sporting a strong 9.2 K/9 while keeping his walks in check at 2.2 BB/9. Facing a Tigers lineup that’s prone to chasing and striking out, Gray’s sharp breaking pitches and veteran savvy set him up nicely to punch out at least six tonight. This line feels like a quietly valuable spot on the board.

#3. Cristopher Sanchez: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Strikeouts could pile up for Cristopher Sanchez today - Source: Imagn

Cristopher Sanchez is dealing heat this season, punching out 52 batters in 43.1 innings with a sharp 10.8 K/9. His 2.91 ERA keeps him steady, and while the walks creep in at times, his swing-and-miss stuff stays lethal. Facing a lineup prone to chasing, Sanchez has a clear upside to clear this line, one of the crispest spots on the board tonight.

#2. Bailey Ober: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Bailey Ober is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Bailey Ober’s quietly effective 4-1 start comes with a respectable 3.72 ERA and a clean 7.4 K/9. Across 48.1 innings, he’s fanned 40 while limiting walks and keeping hitters in check. Up against a Guardians lineup that’s had its whiff-heavy nights, Ober’s consistent strike-throwing makes this over 4.5 line feel like one of the steadiest, no-nonsense bets on today’s board.

#1. Kodai Senga: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Kodai Senga is a bold prediction of the day- Source: Imagn

Kodai Senga’s been nearly untouchable this season with a sparkling 1.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 44.1 innings. His 8.5 K/9 pairs with a stingy 0.2 HR/9, keeping hitters guessing and balls in the park. Facing a Red Sox squad prone to chasing splitters out of the zone, Senga’s lively arsenal makes this plus-money over 5.5 strikeouts call the bold but enticing play for tonight’s slate.

