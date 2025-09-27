Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Logan Gilbert, Spencer Strider, and more for September 27, 2025

Strikeout props don’t always come down to who’s the flashiest pitcher on the mound; sometimes it’s about reading the matchup and spotting where the market is off. Today we’ve got Logan Gilbert trying to navigate the Dodgers’ contact-heavy lineup, Spencer Strider battling inconsistency, and Kyle Freeland fighting to keep the ball in play.

Ad

Add in the veteran arms of Michael Wacha and Eduardo Rodriguez, and this slate is full of tricky spots where the right call can make all the difference. Here are today’s top five strikeout prop bets for September 27.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Spencer Strider – Under 7.5 K (-147)

Ad

Trending

Spencer Strider isn’t the strikeout machine he was in past seasons. Despite flashing double-digit K upside before, his recent form tells a different story, posting 6, 6, 8, 1, 3, 2, and 2 strikeouts over his last seven outings.

His 9.5 K/9 remains respectable, but a 4.45 ERA and 1.38 WHIP show how often he’s struggled with command and efficiency, forcing shorter outings.

Against the Pirates, who rank average of the pack in strikeout rate but can grind at-bats, Strider clearing eight Ks feels like a stretch. The under at 7.5 looks like the safer lean.

Ad

#4. Michael Wacha – Over 3.5 K (-165)

Michael Wacha hasn’t been a strikeout-heavy arm this season, posting just 121 Ks across 166.2 innings with a modest 6.5 K/9. His recent game logs show the same pattern: 4, 0, 5, 4, 4 strikeouts, staying right around this line without much upside.

Facing the Athletics gives him a softer opponent, but Oakland’s lineup has been scrappy of late and doesn’t strike out at an extreme clip.

Wacha is more of a contact pitcher at this stage, leaning on efficiency rather than punchouts, and his ceiling rarely pushes past five Ks. At plus money, the under 4.5 looks like the sharper side.

Ad

#3. Eduardo Rodriguez – Over 3.5 K (-153)

Eduardo Rodriguez may have fanned five Phillies in his last outing, but consistency hasn’t been his strength.

Across his past five starts, he’s logged 5, 2, 6, 4, and 4 strikeouts, landing right around this line but rarely clearing it with ease.

His 8.3 K/9 is solid on paper, yet a 1.56 WHIP and 3.6 BB/9 often cut his outings short, limiting opportunities to pile up Ks.

Against the Padres, a disciplined lineup that forces pitchers into deep counts, Rodriguez’s inefficiency is a real concern. At plus money, the under 4.5 feels like the smarter play.

Ad

#2. Kyle Freeland – Under 4.5 K (-160) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Kyle Freeland isn’t a strikeout pitcher. With a 6.9 K/9 on the season and just 120 punchouts across 156.2 innings, he’s built to pitch to contact rather than overpower hitters.

Facing the Giants, who don’t strike out as much against lefties as they once did, Freeland clearing 5 Ks looks unlikely. The under 4.5 at -160 feels like the most reliable play on the slate.

Ad

#1. Logan Gilbert – Under 6.5 K (-103) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Logan Gilbert has been a strikeout machine for Seattle, racking up 168 Ks in just 126 innings with a stellar 12.0 K/9, but today’s matchup against the Dodgers isn’t built for a big punchout day.

He’s coming off a solid outing against Houston, where he gave up only one run with four strikeouts, showing efficiency but not dominance.

The Dodgers are one of the toughest lineups in baseball to strike out, working counts and rarely chasing pitches out of the zone.

Gilbert could still deliver quality innings, but clearing 7 strikeouts feels like a stretch here. That makes the under 6.5 at near-even money a bold yet calculated play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More