Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Michael King, Andrew Abbott, and more for September 21, 2025

Strikeouts are the currency of dominance on the mound, and today’s MLB slate is packed with pitchers who could cash in big or leave bettors second-guessing. We’ve got fireballers with nasty stuff, crafty lefties trying to outsmart lineups, and young pitchers fighting inconsistency while still flashing big strikeout upside.

Ad

Michael King, Andrew Abbott, Eury Perez, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Sean Burke all bring very different styles to the mound, and that contrast makes today’s prop slate one of the most unpredictable yet rewarding betting cards you’ll find this week.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Michael King – Under 5.5 K (-147)

Ad

Trending

Michael King (4-3, 3.84 ERA) is coming off a brutal outing against the Mets, where he allowed eight runs on 10 hits in just over three innings, and while his season numbers still look solid with a 1.17 WHIP and 69 strikeouts across 65.2 innings.

The concerning trend is his recent strikeout drop, posting just five total in his last three starts (2, 2, 1) after showing strong swing-and-miss stuff earlier with a 9.5 K/9.

Facing a White Sox lineup that doesn’t strike fear into opponents but can punish mistakes, King will need to find his strikeout rhythm again while limiting the long ball to have a shot at bouncing back.

Ad

#4. Eury Perez – Under 5.5 K (-140)

Eury Perez (7-5, 4.40 ERA) is coming off a dominant outing against Colorado, where he fired five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing just one hit and no walks.

He now sits with a sharp 1.06 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 86 innings, showing his ability to miss bats at a steady 8.9 K/9 clip.

The concern is consistency, as Perez has mixed flashes of dominance with volatility throughout the season.

Ad

Facing a dangerous Rangers lineup that hits right-handers well, this matchup makes his strikeout ceiling harder to trust despite the talent.

#3. Sean Burke – Over 3.5 K (-138)

Sean Burke (4-10, 4.29 ERA) has experienced a rollercoaster campaign, and his latest start against Baltimore showed both sides of his game; he restrained damage to a mere single run but also issued four walks in merely four innings and struck out four.

Through 126 innings, Burke has posted 119 strikeouts (8.5 K/9), but his 4.4 BB/9 and 1.47 WHIP reveal how often he works under pressure.

Ad

He has struggled with control, but he has so much swing-and-miss that he can clear a low strikeout line, and against a Padres team that can go up and down, Burke is a sneaky over pick if he can limit the walks and get through the middle innings.

#2. Eduardo Rodriguez – Under 5.5 K (-156) [Safest Pick]

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-8, 5.12 ERA) couldn't find a rhythm this season, coming off a start against San Francisco in which he surrendered five runs on eight hits with only two strikeouts through five innings.

Ad

His 1.56 WHIP and elevated 3.5 BB/9 reveal how often he's pitching out of traffic, and while his 132 strikeouts in 142.1 innings keep him in the mix, the command issues render him unpredictable.

Dealing with a sizzling Phillies lineup that is harmful to left-handed miscues, Rodriguez is in a tricky spot here as his strikeout prop goes firmly to the under despite his season-long 8.3 K/9 rate.

#1. Andrew Abbott – Over 4.5 K (+103) [Bold Prediction]

Andrew Abbott enters his opener vs. the Cubs with a 9-7 record and sharp 2.88 ERA in 156.1 innings, backed by a solid 1.15 WHIP and 143 strikeouts.

Ad

Although he struggled last time out vs. the Cardinals, giving up three runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings, he still whiffed seven, which suggests his swing-and-miss ability is good.

Abbott's command (2.4 BB/9) and home run-suppressing abilities (1.0 HR/9) have been the keys to his success, and his calmness will be tested against a Cubs offense that can exploit mistakes at lightning speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More