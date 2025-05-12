Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Michael King, Paul Skenes, and more for May 12, 2025

There are 22 MLB teams in action today, which means there are 22 starting pitchers slated to go. They will each record a variety of strikeout lines, and the odds early on seek to split those lines and make bettors choose. Choosing wisely is a challenge.

Often, the lines are set right in the middle of where players end up, making it a difficult task to pick correctly. Over 6.5 is a line that can be difficult, and the margin between triumph and defeat is thin. Fortunately, we've got some of the best bets for today from DraftKings.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for May 12

5) Michael King: Over 6.5 -170

Michael King has a great matchup today (Imagn)

Michael King has always been a strikeout pitcher, and that hasn't changed much this year. He sports a 27% K rate and 9.67 K/9 (10.62 for his career). Today, the San Diego Padres ace is facing the listless Los Angeles Angels without Mike Trout. That's as good a matchup as anyone has, so take the over.

4) Clarke Schmidt: Over 5.5 -110

Clarke Schmidt has a good matchup today (Imagn)

Clarke Schmidt has a good matchup, too. The New York Yankees ace is facing the Seattle Mariners, a team with a lackluster offense that has been prone to striking out a decent amount in the past. Schmidt has a K rate of just 21.6%, but the matchup is good and the line is on the lower side. Take the over.

3) Cal Quantrill: Under 3.5 -135

Take the under on Cal Quantrill today (Imagn)

Cal Quantrill has been one of baseball's worst pitchers this year with an ERA nearing 8.00. He hasn't been racking up strikeouts, either (15.7% K rate and 6.25 K/9). He's been bad, and he has an unenviable matchup with the Chicago Cubs. They have the fourth-best team OPS in baseball this season, so even though the line is so low, take the under.

2) Tyler Mahle: Over 5.5 -150 (Safest pick of the day)

Tyler Mahle is the safest pick of the day (Imagn)

Tyler Mahle has the best matchup of any MLB pitcher by far: The Colorado Rockies. They have struck out more than any other team this season, so it doesn't really matter who's on the mound against them. Tyler Mahle, however, has been very good this season. He has a mediocre 19.3% K rate, but the Rockies are the worst offense in baseball. Mahle is the safest pick of the day.

1) Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 +100 (Bold prediction of the day)

Paul Skenes is today's bold prediction (Imagn)

Today's bold prediction is Paul Skenes getting seven or more strikeouts. The odds don't love his chances of doing that today against a vaunted New York Mets offense. Plus, Skenes has been less dominant with strikeouts this year. His K/9 has dropped from 11.50 in 2024 to 8.69 in 2025. Still, positive regression is likely coming, so take the over.

