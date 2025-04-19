Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Hunter Greene and more for April 19, 2025

Some of the top MLB pitchers will take the mound on Saturday, with a full slate of action. There are many ways to bet on pitcher props, but focusing on the strikeout totals is one of the best.
Over/under numbers and odds have been set for all of Saturday's starting pitchers, and some lines stand out. Here's a look at some of the bets worth consideration.
Top MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop bets for April 19, 2025
Michael King: under 6.5 -155
Michael King of the San Diego Padres has established himself as one of the top MLB pitchers as he has gone 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA this season. However, he will face the Houston Astros, and they will hit enough to keep his strikeout total low.
Chris Sale: over 6.5 -165
It has been a rough start for Chris Sale in 2025 as he has gone 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA for the struggling Atlanta Braves. He is still a pitcher who records a lot of strikeouts, and he will have success against the Minnesota Twins.
Mackenzie Gore: over 6.5 -145
MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals continues to fly under the radar, but he has been great to start the season. Gore will have a ton of success on Saturday as he is facing the Colorado Rockies which doesn't do much damage at the plate.
Paul Skenes: over 6.5 -150 (Safest pick of the day)
It didn't take long for Paul Skenes to become one of the top MLB pitchers, and he's known for racking up the strikeouts. He will face the Cleveland Guardians, with the safest pick of the day taking the over 6.5 strikeouts for Skenes.
Hunter Greene: over 7.5 +120 (Bold Prediction of the day)
Bettors should always look for some bold predictions when checking out strikeout props. Hunter Greene is a name to keep in mind. Greene is dominant on the mound, and he will strikeout at least eight members of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.