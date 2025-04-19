Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Paul Skenes, Hunter Greene and more for April 19, 2025

Some of the top MLB pitchers will take the mound on Saturday, with a full slate of action. There are many ways to bet on pitcher props, but focusing on the strikeout totals is one of the best.

Ad

Over/under numbers and odds have been set for all of Saturday's starting pitchers, and some lines stand out. Here's a look at some of the bets worth consideration.

Top MLB pitchers' strikeouts prop bets for April 19, 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael King: under 6.5 -155

Michael King is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Michael King of the San Diego Padres has established himself as one of the top MLB pitchers as he has gone 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA this season. However, he will face the Houston Astros, and they will hit enough to keep his strikeout total low.

Ad

Trending

Chris Sale: over 6.5 -165

Chris Sale is pitching today - Source: Imagn

It has been a rough start for Chris Sale in 2025 as he has gone 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA for the struggling Atlanta Braves. He is still a pitcher who records a lot of strikeouts, and he will have success against the Minnesota Twins.

Ad

Mackenzie Gore: over 6.5 -145

Mackenzie Gore is pitching today - Source: Imagn

MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals continues to fly under the radar, but he has been great to start the season. Gore will have a ton of success on Saturday as he is facing the Colorado Rockies which doesn't do much damage at the plate.

Ad

Paul Skenes: over 6.5 -150 (Safest pick of the day)

Paul Skenes is pitching today - Source: Imagn

It didn't take long for Paul Skenes to become one of the top MLB pitchers, and he's known for racking up the strikeouts. He will face the Cleveland Guardians, with the safest pick of the day taking the over 6.5 strikeouts for Skenes.

Ad

Hunter Greene: over 7.5 +120 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Hunter Greene is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Bettors should always look for some bold predictions when checking out strikeout props. Hunter Greene is a name to keep in mind. Greene is dominant on the mound, and he will strikeout at least eight members of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More