Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Shota Imanaga, Dylan Cease, and more for August 16, 2025

August 16 brings a slate of pitchers with contrasting styles and strikeout upside. Blake Snell and Dylan Cease rely on high-velocity fastballs and sharp breaking pitches to generate swings and misses, while Shota Imanaga blends precision and control to overpower hitters.

Michael Lorenzen returns from injury looking to find his rhythm while rookie Luis Morales continues to impress in his early MLB starts. Today’s strikeout bets offer a mix of safe, reliable picks and bold, high-ceiling plays for bettors ready to target swings and misses.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Luis Morales: Under 4.5 (-155)

The rookie right-hander has made two MLB starts and is still adjusting to the big leagues. Across 4.2 innings, Morales owns a 1.93 ERA with six strikeouts, but the walks stand out, four free passes in fewer than five frames.

His efficiency is an issue as his command isn’t fully there yet. He faces the Los Angeles Angels, a lineup that can extend at-bats with patient hitters.

Until Morales proves he can consistently find the zone and work deeper into games, the under 4.5 strikeouts looks like the sharper side.

#4. Blake Snell: Over 5.5 (-130)

Snell is rounding into form after a late start to his 2025 season. His last outing was his best yet, 10 strikeouts in five scoreless frames against Toronto.

Across 19 innings, he’s sporting a 2.37 ERA with 22 strikeouts with a 10.4 K/9 rate, though his 5.2 BB/9 still shows a shaky control.

Snell’s swing-and-miss stuff is back, and his pitch count is trending higher with each start. Snell should be in line to clear the 5.5 mark as long as he works into the middle innings.

#3. Shota Imanaga: Over 5.5 (-130)

Imanaga has been steady all year for the Chicago Cubs, working to a 3.19 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 96 innings. His command remains sharp with 17 walks (1.6 BB/9), and he’s been efficient at limiting traffic on the bases.

While his strikeout rate (7.4 K/9) isn’t elite, he’s shown the ability to pile them in favorable matchups, fanning nine over 6.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last outing.

Against the Pirates, a lineup that struggles to stay disciplined and chases often, Imanaga has a good path to six or more strikeouts if he keeps his fastball-command mix working.

#2. Michael Lorenzen: Over 3.5 (-165) - Safest Pick of the Day

Back in the Royals’ rotation after more than a month on the shelf, Lorenzen draws a soft landing spot against the Chicago White Sox.

He’s had an uneven season with a 4.61 ERA across 99.2 innings, but his strikeout rate (7.7 K/9) is respectable, supported by decent command at 2.6 BB/9.

Lorenzen’s weakness has been the long ball (17 homers allowed), but Chicago’s lineup hasn’t punished right-handers consistently this year. If he’s stretched out enough to cover five or six innings in his return, the matchup gives him a clear path to five punchouts at plus money.

#1. Dylan Cease: Over 6.5 (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Cease has been a strikeout machine despite his rough win-loss record, piling up 169 Ks in 129.1 innings for an elite 11.8 K/9. At home, he’s been sharp with a 3.61 ERA and nearly 12 K/9 across 67.1 frames.

The Los Angeles Dodgers bring one of baseball’s deepest lineups, but they’re also aggressive at the plate, which plays into Cease’s swing-and-miss arsenal.

His fastball-slider combo is still generating whiffs at an elite rate, and if his command holds like it did in his last outing against the Boston Red Sox, he has a strong shot to rack up seven or more strikeouts with plus-money value.

