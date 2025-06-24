Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and more for June 24, 2025

Today’s top MLB pitchers strikeout prop bets feature a mix of reliable strikeout artists and high-upside arms like Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet and Taj Bradley. With Skubal’s elite 11.0 K/9 rate and Crochet’s electric stuff under 2.5 ERA, these picks blend consistency and volatility perfectly.
Meanwhile, bold predictions like Taj Bradley’s over 4.5 Ks add excitement backed by strong strikeout potential despite a higher ERA. Whether it’s safe bets or riskier plays, this lineup is optimized for maximum strikeout value and a sharp prop betting strategy for June 24, 2025.
Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets
#5. Garrett Crochet - Under 8.5 Strikeouts (-145)
Garrett Crochet is dominating this season with a stellar 2.20 ERA and an impressive 11.0 K/9 rate over 102.1 innings. Facing the Angels, Crochet’s strikeout potential remains high, backed by his recent outings where he recorded 8, 7, 9, 12, 11 and 5 Ks.
Despite the under 8.5 strikeouts prop, his ability to rack up punchouts consistently makes him a pitcher to watch closely for K upside today.
#4. Ranger Suarez - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Ranger Suarez has been impressively consistent with a 2.20 ERA this season, boasting a solid 8.2 K/9 rate over 57.1 innings. Facing the Astros, Suarez’s recent strikeout numbers have been steady, with multiple outings hitting or surpassing 5 strikeouts.
His ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off-balance makes him a reliable pick to go over 4.5 strikeouts in this matchup.
#3. Chris Paddack - Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Chris Paddack has struggled with consistency this season, holding a 4.48 ERA and a modest 6.3 K/9 over 80.1 innings.
Facing the Mariners, his recent outings show a dip in strikeouts with just 3, 1 and 2 Ks in his last three starts. With that trend, Paddack looks like a solid candidate to go under 4.5 strikeouts in this matchup.
#2. Tarik Skubal - Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-155) Safest Pick of the Day
Tarik Skubal has been absolutely electric this season, posting a razor-sharp 2.06 ERA and blazing through hitters with an 11.0 K/9 over 96 innings.
Against the Athletics, who consistently struggle with high-velocity pitching, Skubal’s elite strikeout arsenal, backed by a stellar 0.85 WHIP and pinpoint control at just over one walk per nine innings, makes him a strong candidate to clear the 7.5 strikeout line. When Skubal’s on, he dominates the strike zone and hitters alike, making this a high-upside pick you can bank on.
#1. Taj Bradley - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) Bold Prediction of the Day
Taj Bradley comes into this matchup with the Royals carrying a 4.95 ERA and an 8.2 K/9 rate over 80 innings pitched.
Despite a higher ERA and WHIP of 1.35, he has shown flashes of strong strikeout potential with solid strikeout totals, making the over 4.5 Ks a bold but intriguing pick. His ability to generate swings and misses combined with the Royals’ lineup profile gives him a real chance to exceed this strikeout line.