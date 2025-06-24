Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and more for June 24, 2025

Today’s top MLB pitchers strikeout prop bets feature a mix of reliable strikeout artists and high-upside arms like Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet and Taj Bradley. With Skubal’s elite 11.0 K/9 rate and Crochet’s electric stuff under 2.5 ERA, these picks blend consistency and volatility perfectly.

Meanwhile, bold predictions like Taj Bradley’s over 4.5 Ks add excitement backed by strong strikeout potential despite a higher ERA. Whether it’s safe bets or riskier plays, this lineup is optimized for maximum strikeout value and a sharp prop betting strategy for June 24, 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Garrett Crochet - Under 8.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Garrett Crochet might fall short of 9 Ks tonight - Source: Imagn

Garrett Crochet is dominating this season with a stellar 2.20 ERA and an impressive 11.0 K/9 rate over 102.1 innings. Facing the Angels, Crochet’s strikeout potential remains high, backed by his recent outings where he recorded 8, 7, 9, 12, 11 and 5 Ks.

Trending

Despite the under 8.5 strikeouts prop, his ability to rack up punchouts consistently makes him a pitcher to watch closely for K upside today.

#4. Ranger Suarez - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Ranger Suarez could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Ranger Suarez has been impressively consistent with a 2.20 ERA this season, boasting a solid 8.2 K/9 rate over 57.1 innings. Facing the Astros, Suarez’s recent strikeout numbers have been steady, with multiple outings hitting or surpassing 5 strikeouts.

His ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off-balance makes him a reliable pick to go over 4.5 strikeouts in this matchup.

#3. Chris Paddack - Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Chris Paddack could struggle to rack up 5 punchouts - Source: Imagn

Chris Paddack has struggled with consistency this season, holding a 4.48 ERA and a modest 6.3 K/9 over 80.1 innings.

Facing the Mariners, his recent outings show a dip in strikeouts with just 3, 1 and 2 Ks in his last three starts. With that trend, Paddack looks like a solid candidate to go under 4.5 strikeouts in this matchup.

#2. Tarik Skubal - Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-155) Safest Pick of the Day

Tarik Skubal is the safest prop on the board - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal has been absolutely electric this season, posting a razor-sharp 2.06 ERA and blazing through hitters with an 11.0 K/9 over 96 innings.

Against the Athletics, who consistently struggle with high-velocity pitching, Skubal’s elite strikeout arsenal, backed by a stellar 0.85 WHIP and pinpoint control at just over one walk per nine innings, makes him a strong candidate to clear the 7.5 strikeout line. When Skubal’s on, he dominates the strike zone and hitters alike, making this a high-upside pick you can bank on.

#1. Taj Bradley - Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105) Bold Prediction of the Day

Taj Bradley is a risky but high-ceiling play - Source: Imagn

Taj Bradley comes into this matchup with the Royals carrying a 4.95 ERA and an 8.2 K/9 rate over 80 innings pitched.

Despite a higher ERA and WHIP of 1.35, he has shown flashes of strong strikeout potential with solid strikeout totals, making the over 4.5 Ks a bold but intriguing pick. His ability to generate swings and misses combined with the Royals’ lineup profile gives him a real chance to exceed this strikeout line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More