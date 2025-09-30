Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet and more for September 30, 2025

The MLB Wild Card round kicks off with high stakes and even higher strikeout potential. Gavin Williams, Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, Nick Pivetta and Hunter Greene take the mound, each with the tools to rack up swings and misses.

With form, matchups, and playoff intensity in play, these strikeout props offer a mix of safe bets and bold plays for bettors looking to cash in as the postseason begins.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Gavin Williams (R) – Over 5.5 K (-145)

Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the first postseason game against the Detroit Tigers, and he has one of the most explosive strikeout weapons in the playoffs.

Williams finished the regular season hot, fanning 12 over six innings in an opening win against the Tigers, showing his ability to shut down lineups and induce swings and misses when it matters.

In more than 167.2 innings in 2025, he recorded 173 strikeouts at a 9.3 K/9 mark, pairing excellent stuff with resilient command. While the postseason will never equal more pressure, Williams' current trajectory and strikeout ceiling are friendly to breaking his strikeout line in a high-leverage role.

#4. Garrett Crochet (L) – Over 7.5 K (-143)

Garrett Crochet will start Game 1 of the Wild Card round for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, and strikeouts will probably be the tale of his start.

The southpaw pitcher closed out the regular season with an excellent 18-5 record, 2.59 ERA, and 255 strikeouts in 205.1 innings, good for an elite 11.2 K/9 rate.

Crochet's potential to miss bats with his high-speed heater and biting breaking stuff gives him nightmarish potential for hitters, and the Yankees' lineup could present lots of opportunity for him to rack up Ks.

Considering his form with playoff implications on the line, a bet on the over 7.5 strikeouts appears to be a sound, high-ceiling wager.

#3. Hunter Greene (R) – Under 6.5 K (-154)

Hunter Greene will start for the Cincinnati Reds against the LA Dodgers in the Wild Card round, and while his strikeout upside is not in question, the matchup warrants a more cautious approach.

Greene has tallied a staggering 11.0 K/9 in 107.2 innings this season, showing he can overpower when command is there.

But in his lone regular-season start against the Dodgers, he struck out just three in five innings while giving up five runs (three earned), which attests to the difficulty this lineup can pose.

With the playoffs on the line and the Dodgers' capacity to adapt so quickly, the under 6.5 strikeouts appears a sharp, reasonable wager, weighing his innate strikeout ability against the realities of the matchup.

#2. Nick Pivetta (R) – Over 4.5 K (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Cubs, and he’s a pitcher who can quietly rack up strikeouts without necessarily overpowering everyone.

Over 181.2 innings this season, Pivetta compiled 190 strikeouts with a solid 9.4 K/9 rate and a tidy 0.99 WHIP, showing his ability to generate swings and misses while limiting free passes.

His outings of late have been productive in terms of strikeouts, with multiple games of five or more Ks, making the over 4.5 strikeouts a safe and reliable bet.

Facing a Cubs lineup that can be aggressive early in counts, Pivetta’s mix of fastballs and secondary pitches should help him notch the strikeouts needed for this prop.

#1. Tarik Skubal (L) – Over 7.5 K (-117) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Tarik Skubal is set to toe the rubber for the Tigers against the Guardians in this initial postseason fight, and strikeouts are likely to be his hallmark once more.

The left-hander dominated the regular season, accumulating 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings at a record 11.1 K/9 clip and posting a frugal 2.21 ERA and 0.89 WHIP.

Skubal has shown he can shut down the Guardians' lineup in previous encounters, fanning eight and nine each over six innings in his last two starts against them.

With his fastball-breaking ball dynamic pairing and the added confidence with success against this lineup, more than 7.5 strikeouts is a very enticing postseason wager.

