Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, and more for September 23, 2025

The MLB mound will experience some high-strikeout action today as a mix of old guard starters and emerging pitchers step to the mound. Guys like Dean Kremer, Tarik Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, David Peterson, and Johan Oviedo all possess the skill to control the bat or challenge hitters' skill at making contact, so their strikeout props are some of the most enticing bets out there.

With recent performance, matchup history, and pitching repertoire all up in the air, these selections are a mix of conservative plays and bold selections for September 23.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Dean Kremer (R) - Over 4.5 K (-156)

Dean Kremer takes the mound against the Rays with a strikeout line set at over 4.5. The Orioles’ right-hander has been consistent at missing bats when his command is on, and his most recent outing is a good example.

Against the White Sox, he fanned four in 5.2 innings while limiting them to two runs on four hits and three walks, showing his ability to generate swings and misses without giving up free passes. This season, Kremer has racked up 136 strikeouts across 164 innings, translating to a 7.5 K/9 rate, while keeping his WHIP at 1.26.

He usually lands in the four-to-six strikeout range per outing, and today’s matchup against the Rays, who have shown vulnerability to strikeout-heavy pitchers, gives him a solid chance to hit the over.

#4. Tarik Skubal (L) - Over 7.5 K (-135)

Tarik Skubal has been one of the most dominating pitchers in the Tigers' rotation this season. The lefty has a 13-5 record with an eye-opening 2.23 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 233 strikeouts in 189.1 innings, demonstrating his ability to dominate hitters on a regular basis.

Skubal's fastball-slider mix has been near-unhittable at times, and the Guardians have had their hands full in previous meetings.

His command, along with his breakout strikeout upside, makes the over 7.5 strikeouts a good bet. His recent tendencies of deep starting and high K's will have him generating a ton of swing and miss in this interleague contest.

#3. Shohei Ohtani (R) - Under 5.5 K (-142)

Shohei Ohtani is one of baseball’s most unique talents, and while his season on the mound has been limited, he still shows flashes of dominance. In 41 innings, he’s struck out 54 batters, posting an elite 11.9 K/9 rate along with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

However, Ohtani’s innings have been carefully managed since returning from arm issues, which caps his ceiling in any individual outing. In his last appearance, he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Against a disciplined Arizona lineup, the under 5.5 strikeouts offers value, as Ohtani’s raw stuff is strong, but his innings limit and workload management make him less likely to reach higher strikeout totals in a single game.

#2. David Peterson (L) - Over 3.5 K (-171) (Safest Pick)

David Peterson has been a reliable mid-rotation option for the Mets this year. Carrying a 9-6 record with a 3.98 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 167.1 innings, he generates a steady rate of strikeouts at 8.0 K/9.

Even in outings where Peterson allows runs, he usually works deep enough to surpass modest strikeout lines.

His last start against the Padres wasn’t his best, he surrendered six runs over five innings, but he still recorded a strikeout, showing his ability to miss bats despite giving up hits.

Facing a Cubs lineup today, Peterson is well-positioned to clear the over 3.5 strikeouts, making him the safest pick on this slate.

#1. Johan Oviedo (R) - Under 4.5 K (+103) (Bold Prediction)

ohan Oviedo is the high-risk, high-reward choice of the day's slate. Although he's worked just 30.2 innings this season, he has recorded 32 strikeouts with a 9.4 K/9 average.

Oviedo's command is a bit inconsistent, and 17 walks have seen his WHIP go to 1.24, and in his last outing against the Cubs, he surrendered four runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Facing the Reds today, he is a great under 4.5 strikeouts play. While he has shown the ability to miss bats, this number is a challenge given that he lacks innings and inconsistent control, so he's the aggressive wager for players who want to assume a riskier, reward-enhancing proposition.

