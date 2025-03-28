Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dylan Cease and more for March 28, 2025

Today is another MLB gameday, which means more pitchers are on the mound. It's not Game 1 of the season, which means a couple fewer aces will be on the mound. However, a lot of teams have very strong secondary options who can put in good performances.

Those performances often mean a lot of strikeouts, and MLB fans can take a prop bet on whether or not a certain pitcher will hit his over/under line. To that end, we've got today's best bets to watch out for. Here are some pitchers who have good reason to hit their over or their under today.

Best MLB strikeout bets for today

5) Luis Castillo: Over 6.5 +120

Take the over on Luis Castillo (Imagn)

Luis Castillo is on the mound for the Seattle Mariners today. The odds don't like his chances of hitting the over, but they are taking on the Oakland Athletics. That's a team without a dominant offense and one that struck out eight times against Logan Gilbert yesterday. Castillo has a career K/9 of 9.74, so take the over in a favorable matchup despite what the odds imply.

4) Dylan Cease: Under 5.5 +105 (bold prediction)

Take the under on Dylan Cease today (Imagn)

Today's bold prediction is the under on Dylan Cease. He had a booming 12.10 K/9 during Spring Training and a nearly 30% K rate in 2024, but the Atlanta Braves offense is strong.

His ace teammate Michael King only got three strikeouts, so while it is bold, take the under on Cease today against a motivated Braves team that's coming off a disappointing loss.

3) Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Under 6.5 -160

Yoshinobu Yamamoto won't hit the over (Imagn)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has the Detroit Tigers today, a team without a strong offense. However, this offense did well yesterday against Blake Snell on Opening Day, limiting him to two strikeouts in five innings. Yamamoto only got four strikeouts last time out. He isn't quite as much of a strikeout pitcher as Snell, so take the under with confidence.

2) Ryan Pepiot: Under 6.5 -135

Ryan Pepiot won't hit the over today (Imagn)

Ryan Pepiot is facing the Colorado Rockies, a team without a vaunted offense. However, his line is high, and their offense does have a few good hitters. Pepiot has never been an overwhelming strikeout guy, so he is going to be hard-pressed to reach seven on the day. Take the under for the Tampa Bay Rays' first starter of the year.

1) Tanner Houck: Over 4.5 -105 (Safe pick)

Tanner Houck is the safe pick today (Imagn)

Today's safe pick is Tanner Houck. The Boston Red Sox star had a tiny 4.61 K/9 during Spring Training, meaning he'd have to pitch a full game to reach his over.

However, his career mark is 8.71, meaning he only needs a few innings to get to five strikeouts, and he's facing the Texas Rangers who struck out seven times on Opening Day. The line is so low that it isn't as dangerous to take the over.

