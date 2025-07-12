Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Zack Wheeler, Garrett Crochet, and more for July 12, 2025

On Saturday, the mound is set for a showdown of strikeout specialists who have been racking up Ks with precision and power.

Ad

Zack Wheeler’s recent dominance and Garrett Crochet’s relentless fury combine with a mix of reliable veterans and rising stars, making today’s strikeout props a thrilling opportunity for savvy bettors.

Whether you’re backing steady consistency or taking a shot on a high-upside ace, these top five picks promise plenty of swings and misses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Garrett Crochet – Over 7.5 Ks (–110)

Garrett Crochet could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Garrett Crochet isn’t just striking guys out, he’s putting on a masterclass in controlled dominance. With a blistering fastball and a slider that dives like it’s dodging traffic, he’s posted an insane 11.3 K/9 while maintaining a sub-2.40 ERA.

Ad

What makes him dangerous is the consistency in eight straight games with 7+ strikeouts, including a couple of filthy 12-K performances.

Facing a Rays lineup that struggles against hard-throwing southpaws, Crochet’s over 7.5 line looks like another chapter in his 2025 breakout reel.

#4. Zac Gallen – Over 5.5 Ks (–140)

Zac Gallen might rack up 6+ punchouts if he’s dialed in (Credits: IMAGN)

Zac Gallen’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster, but when he’s on, his swing-and-miss stuff still plays at an elite level.

Ad

After back-to-back outings with 9 and 10 strikeouts, the strikeout ceiling is clear, his curveball and cutter have been carving up hitters lately.

Despite the inflated 5.15 ERA, Gallen’s 8.8 K/9 remains steady, and against an Angels lineup that’s prone to chase versus righties, this over 5.5 line feels like a strong, quietly high-value prop for Tuesday.

#3. Brandon Woodruff – Under 6.5 Ks (–155)

Brandon Woodruff could finish below his strikeout prop in this one (Credits: IMAGN)

Brandon Woodruff has just returned to action this season, making only one start so far, where he impressed with eight strikeouts over six innings. Despite that strong debut, his long layoff means he’s likely still ramping up, and his strikeout numbers may not be as high or consistent right away.

Ad

Facing the Nationals, a lineup that can make contact, Woodruff’s under 6.5 Ks is a savvy bet, expecting a controlled outing focused on efficiency rather than a strikeout barrage as he builds back toward full form.

#2. Michael Lorenzen – Over 3.5 Ks (–160) Safest Pick

Michael Lorenzen is the top favorite to deliver tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Michael Lorenzen has been a steady strikeout contributor this season, coming off a strong seven-inning shutout performance with seven Ks against Arizona.

Ad

With a 7.7 K/9 rate and six straight games clearing this strikeout line, Lorenzen’s mix of deception and movement continues to frustrate hitters.

Facing the Mets, who have had their share of strikeout struggles, betting the over 3.5 strikeouts feels like a solid, reliable play for today’s matchup.

#1. Zack Wheeler – Over 6.5 Ks (+110) Bold Prediction

Zack Wheeler is a risky but high-ceiling play (Credits: IMAGN)

Zack Wheeler is on a tear this season, weaving through lineups with pinpoint control and electric stuff. In his game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, he struck out 12 batters while barely giving up a hit shows just how lethal he can be.

Ad

Boasting an elite 11.5 K/9 rate and keeping hitters off balance with his sharp mix of fastball and slider, Wheeler consistently racks up punchouts.

The Padres lineup has struggled against power pitchers who can command the zone, making Wheeler’s over 6.5 Ks a smart and exciting play for today’s game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More