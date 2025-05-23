Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Zack Wheeler, Paul Skenes, and more for May 23, 2025

Strikeout markets stay sharp heading into May 23, and today’s board is good for value hunters. It’s one of those slates where big-name arms like Zack Wheeler and Chris Sale headline, but rising phenoms and undervalued matchups create some legit betting angles. Between reliable veterans and bold calls on young flame-throwers, there’s a little something for everyone.

Ad

From Paul Skenes chasing whiffs in a plus matchup to Yusei Kikuchi’s quietly consistent strikeout pace, this five-pick card balances high-floor plays with bold upside. Here’s a breakdown of today’s top strikeout props, including our safest lock and a juicy plus-money prediction to watch.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top 5 MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bet

#5. Nick Pivetta: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Ad

Trending

Nick Pivetta could be in strikeout mode tonight - Source: Imagn

Nick Pivetta heads into his matchup against the Braves riding a hot stretch, having cleared the 5.5 strikeout line in five of his last seven starts. Across 50.1 innings this season, he’s punched out 56 batters with a sharp 2.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 10.0 K/9.

Ad

His ability to generate whiffs and keep runners off base makes him a solid play to hit the over again, especially against an Atlanta lineup that’s shown some swing-and-miss tendencies lately.

#4. Zack Wheeler: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Zack Wheeler could carve through this lineup with ease - Source: Imagn

Zack Wheeler takes the mound against the Athletics, carrying strong momentum into this one. Over 64 innings this season, Wheeler has racked up 80 strikeouts with a 2.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and an elite 11.3 K/9.

Ad

He’s topped the 6.5 strikeout mark in four of his last six outings and now faces an Oakland lineup that ranks among the league’s highest in strikeout rate against right-handers, setting him up perfectly to clear this line again.

#3. Chris Sale: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Chris Sale primed for a strikeout-heavy outing - Source: Imagn

Chris Sale has quietly been on a strikeout tear lately, racking up 8, 8, 10, and 10 strikeouts in his last four outings. Across 54.2 innings this season, he’s posted a 3.62 ERA with 72 strikeouts and an elite 11.9 K/9. His slider remains lethal, and with this kind of recent form, he’s in a great spot to clear the 6.5 strikeout line again tonight.

Ad

#2. Yusei Kikuchi: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Yusei Kikuchi is the safest pick of the day - Source: Imagn

Yusei Kikuchi may still be hunting for his first win of the season, but his strikeout stuff has quietly stayed reliable. With 50 Ks in 54 innings and an 8.3 K/9, he’s cleared this 5.5 line in four of his last six starts. Facing a Marlins lineup ranked bottom-five in strikeout rate vs lefties, Kikuchi’s in a prime spot to notch another solid K total, making him today’s safest prop pick.

Ad

#1. Paul Skenes: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Paul Skenes might rack up 7+ punchouts if he’s dialed in - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes has been impressive this season, posting a 2.44 ERA with a clean 0.94 WHIP across 62.2 innings. His 62 strikeouts give him an 8.9 K/9. Against a Brewers lineup that ranks top-10 in strikeout rate vs righties, Skenes is a sneaky plus-money play to go over this mark, earning him today’s Bold Prediction tag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More