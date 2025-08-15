Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Zack Wheeler, Yusei Kikuchi, and more for August 15, 2025

Today’s MLB slate is loaded with arms capable of putting on a strikeout clinic, from ace-level dominance to under-the-radar matchups ripe for big K totals on Friday.

We’ve dug into recent form, pitch data and opponent tendencies to spotlight the hurlers most likely to leave hitters walking back to the dugout shaking their heads.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Yusei Kikuchi: Under 6.5 (-150)

Yusei Kikuchi has been a steady arm for the Los Angeles Angels this season, but his strikeout ceiling has been inconsistent, especially when his pitch count climbs early.

While he’s racked up 146 Ks, his lack of control has elevated his WHIP at 1.42, and facing an Oakland lineup that doesn’t strike out as much against lefties, the under on 6.5 Ks feels like the safer lean.

Kikuchi’s last outing saw him fan seven, but he also labored through traffic, something that could shorten his leash and cap his punchout potential here.

#4. Luis Castillo: Over 4.5 (-145)

Luis Castillo has been sharp for Seattle, posting a 3.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 138.1 innings, with solid strikeout efficiency at 7.8 K/9.

He’s been consistent lately, walking none and fanning five in his last start against Tampa Bay.

Against the Mets, Castillo’s over 4.5 Ks at -145 offers strong value. His ability to work deep into games and limit free passes gives him multiple chances to clear this modest line.

#3. Charlie Morton: Over 5.5 (-145)

Charlie Morton has had a rough season with a 5.48 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, but his strikeout stuff remains intact at 9.4 K/9. He’s coming off a 10-strikeout performance against the Angels, showing he can still miss bats when his curveball is working.

Facing the Twins, a team prone to swing-and-miss stretches, Morton’s over 5.5 Ks at +110 carries intriguing upside.

While his command can waver, the high strikeout ceiling makes him a worthwhile plus-money target in the right matchup.

#2. Lucas Giolito: Over 4.5 (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Lucas Giolito enters the matchup with a strong 8-2 record and a 3.77 ERA, though command issues have crept in, as seen in his six-walk outing against San Diego.

Despite the shaky control, he’s been effective at limiting hits and keeping the ball in the park, allowing just 1.3 HR/9.

Facing the Marlins, one of the league’s lowest-scoring offenses, gives Giolito a prime opportunity to rebound. If he can tighten up his command, his mix of a high-spin fastball and changeup should allow him to work deep and potentially cash an outs or earned runs under prop.

#1. Zack Wheeler: Over 7.5 (-105) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Zack Wheeler continues to be one of baseball’s most reliable aces, sitting at 10-5 with a 2.68 ERA and an elite 0.93 WHIP.

He’s racking up strikeouts at an impressive 11.8 K/9 clip while keeping walks and home runs in check. In his last outing, Wheeler held Texas to two runs over five innings, fanning seven.

With his sharp command, high-velocity fastball and wipeout slider, Wheeler is well-positioned for a high-strikeout, low-run outing that could make him a strong over candidate on strikeout props.

