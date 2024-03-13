Top 10 funny memes as Aroldis Chapman catches MLB fans off guard with NSFW video: "Astros really hurt this man"

Aroldis Chapman's Instagram story is a trending topic today as the Pittsburgh Pirates reliever shared a surprising clip with his followers. In a difficult-to-describe video, the 26-year-old was seen snuggling up close to an older woman, and perhaps it's best to let the clip do the talking.
Warning: NSFW
While the identity of the woman is yet to be revealed, many online believe it to be his mother, and the clip raised a lot of questions. The Pirates had likely hoped to enter the 2024 MLB season with as few distractions as possible, but Aroldis Chapman has become a talking point online.
Let's take a look at the top 10 memes reacting to the clip.
10 best memes reacting to Aroldis Chapman's IG
#10, Houston, we have a problem
Some might argue that any underlying psychological issues displayed in the clip predate Aroldis Chapman's time at the New York Yankees. However, this fan thinks the cause was Jose Altuve's walk-off home run against Chapman. That homer sent the Houston Astros to the World Series in 2019 and, according to the fan, Chapman over the edge.
#9, Chapman to the Danville Dairy Daddies?
Perhaps it's best to let the Dairy Daddies' X account explain this one:
"An udderly fresh, undeniably legenDAIRY take on America's pastime coming to the Old North State League this summer. We play on a Field of Creams. #GetMilked"
#8, Brain Bleach
Homer Simpson didn't react well to seeing Patty naked in the shower. Some online had a similar reaction to Chapman's clip.
#7, My Eyes!
A slightly different take on a similar theme. If it hasn't been done in The Simpsons, it's probably been done in Spongebob.
#6, Time doesn't heal all wounds
The old proverb, "Time heals all wounds," doesn't test well on a plethora of worldly ailments. Aroldis Chapman's IG story appears to be another one for the list.
#5, Confused Private
Any meme titled "Confused Private" could be applicable here, as the clip left most people with more questions than answers.
#4, Big sip of unsee juice
Simple but effective. While many might question the length of a bird's memory, that doesn't mean recollections can't be suppressed.
#3, Hello darkness, my old friend
The lyrics to this timeless classic by Simon & Garfunkel certainly seem applicable:
"Because a vision softly creeping, left its seeds while I was sleeping.
"And the vision that was planted in my brain, still remains, within the sound of silence."
#2, Sigmund Freud has entered the chat
While Freud was famous for a lot of fascinating theories, the "Father of Psychoanalysis" did raise eyebrows with his definitions of infantile sexuality, including Oedipal complexes. This was noted online.
#1, Kurt Angle
In his days in the WWE, it wasn't often your Olympic gold medalist was left speechless. The famous Kurt Angle meme captures the mood of most who saw Chapman's IG story.
It will be interesting to see if any explanations are forthcoming from Chapman, or from anyone in the Pirates' organization. That said, both team and player will likely be hoping this all blows over quickly.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.