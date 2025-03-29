Top 5 MLB moments from March 29 ft. Mookie Betts’ walk-off, Manny Machado’s cannon

The 2025 MLB season in under way and has already provided several entertaining moments for fans. After an action-packed Opening Day, the second day of the season was equally intense, as some teams fought back after a loss while others continued their early winning streak.

From Mookie Betts' walk-off homer for the Dodgers to Manny Machado's bare-handed grab against the Braves, here are the top five moments from the second day of the MLB season.

Top five MLB moments from March 29

1) Mookie Betts' walk-off home run vs Tigers

After the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a narrow 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day, the second game of the series went into extra innings, with the score tied at 3-3.

The Tigers went on to take a two-run lead in the top of the 10th, thanks to a two-run triple from Dillon Dingler. Mookie Betts stepped up in the bottom of the inning and blasted a three-run walk-off homer to secure the series and set up an oppotunity for the Dodgers to complete a sweep.

2) Manny Machado's bare-handed grab at third base

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado showed his defensive strength with a bare-handed grab and throw to take out Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies at first base.

It was typical of Machado to make a difficult play look routine as the Padres went on to record a 4-3 victory on the night.

3) Eugenio Suarez continues his strong start to 2025 with two HRs vs Cubs

After the Diamondbacks fell to a 10-6 defeat against the Cubs on Opening Day, third baseman Eugenio Suarez led a comeback in the second game of the series.

After recording his first homer of the MLB season the previous day, Suarez blasted his second of the season, a two-run blast in the second inning, before hitting another home run in the fourth inning to help secure a 8-1 win for Arizona.

4) Jonah Heim leads Texas Rangers to victory with first home run of 2025 vs Red Sox

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim blasted his first home run of 2025 to get his team on the board in the third inning against the Red Sox. The solo blast off Tanner Houck was also his first RBI of the season, helping the Rangers to a 4-1 victory to tie the series.

5) Juan Soto records his first home run for the Mets in win vs Astros

After a disappointing debut with the New York Mets, record-breaking signing Juan Soto finally lived up to the hype with his first home run of the season on Friday.

The $765 million man blasted a solo homer off Hunter Brown in the third as the Mets went on to record a 3-1 victory to tie the series.

Overall, it was an exciting day full of action across the country as baseball fans rejoiced on their favorite sport's return. The 2025 MLB season has delivered in every sense so far and promises to get better as we get deeper into the season.

