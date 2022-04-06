Top 5 New York Mets storylines to follow for the 2022 season

The New York Mets stand ready to make waves in 2022. The 77-85 record the team put up last year was not good enough for anyone.

Thankfully for Mets fans, general manager Billy Eppler has put some serious moves in motion. However, with injuries, arbitration, and much more, there has been no shortage of drama to keep Mets fans in suspense and overshadow the season.

5 New York Mets storylines to keep an eye on this season

Let's take a look at five storylines that will keep the season interesting and will keep Mets fans on their toes.

#5 Francisco Lindor

Although not the biggest signing this offseason, Francisco Lindor's 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets shows the confidence management has put in "Mr Smiles."

Lindor, who is currently in his prime at the age of 28, played six seasons for the Cleveland Indians before moving to the Mets in 2021. Last year was the the weakest of his career. The shortstop hit 20 home runs and 63 RBIs, while his average went down 28 points to .230. If Lindor is to show the people who signed him that they made the right decision, he will have to get those numbers up to $34 million a year standards.

#4 Pete Alonso signing

Pete Alonso's bat is one to be reckoned with. The first baseman is a two-time defending Home Run Derby champ. Fans worried when it looked like the New York Mets would let Alonso walk when he was up for arbitration.

Pete Alonso fielding for the New York Mets

Thankfully for them — and likely not so much for opposing pitchers — the New York Mets reached a deal with Alonso, signing him to a one-year deal worth $7.4 million. The 27-year-old's home runs were down from a league-leading 53 in 2019 to 37 last year, but it is safe to say that nobody is doubting Alonso's ability to hit a lot of balls out of the park this summer.

#3 Edwin Diaz's future

The New York Mets drastically advanced the quality of their bullpen in 2018 when they picked up All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. Despite still chasing his career-shaping success of 2018, Edwin Diaz fits right into the Mets bullpen.

With an average pitch speed of more than 100 mph and 32 saves last season, Diaz is looking more like his old, All-Star-worthy self. This came after a 2019 season that everybody, especially Diaz, wishes to forget.

"Disgusting from Edwin Diaz." - @ Colin Fong

The 28-year-old has everything on the line this season. With an ever-enhancing bullpen, the Mets signed Diaz to a one-year contract worth $10.2 million. It probably won't be renewed if Diaz shows up for another season like 2019.

#2 Max Scherzer, of course

Anyone with even a passing interest in baseball will have told you by now what they think of Max Scherzer's record-breaking signing this past offseason. The biggest question for the New York Mets is whether they will be able to justify it.

The $135 million man has not been around very much this preseason. If the observers are going off last season, when the ace pulled off a 7-0 record with a 1.98 ERA, then there is plenty to be excited for. Although Scherzer is day-to-day, he will likely be in form early in the season.

#1 Jacob deGrom injury

Frustration. That aptly describes how the New York Mets starter feels after being told he will miss the first month of the season with a shoulder injury.

MLB @MLB Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation.



He will stop throwing for up to 4 weeks and then be reevaluated. Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation.He will stop throwing for up to 4 weeks and then be reevaluated. https://t.co/ZvUWg96MZe

"Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has suffered a stress reaction on his right scapula, which has caused inflammation. He will stop throwing for up to 4 weeks and then be reevaluated." - @ MLB

Jeremy Heffner, the New York Mets pitching coach's ideal 1-2 rotation punch of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, will likely have to wait. The Mets, who will shell out over $70 million for the pair this season, are as anxious to get deGrom, who posted a 1.08 ERA in 2021, as fans are.

No doubt New York Mets fans can expect a lot from the boys this year. These five storylines could lead to some very different outcomes when the season winds down next fall.

