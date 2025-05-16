Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Heliot Ramos, Brandon Lowe, and more for 12-game main slate on May 15, 2025 

The May 15 MLB DFS slate offers a rare combination of powerhouse pitching matchups and dynamic offensive threats, creating a fertile ground for creative lineup construction. With twelve games on the slate, it is loaded with pitchers who can rack up strikeouts and hitters who are ready to take over in favorable conditions.

Ad

What sets this slate apart is the intriguing clash of emerging talent and established stars across varied ballparks. Starters like Garrett Crochet offer electric stuff, but certain lineups have hitters who possess underwhelming power and on-base skills primed to break out.

Meanwhile, budget-friendly options offer a sneaky value for those taking risks and willing to make a calculated bet. Success will come down to leveraging subtle matchup edges and predicting which players will outperform their salary tags in this deep and competitive slate.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top Pitching Options

#1. Garrett Crochet - $10,600 (DraftKings), $10,800 (FanDuel)

Garrett Crochet is quickly becoming one of 2025’s biggest pitching stories. With a sparkling 1.93 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 56 innings, his recent outing against Kansas City was textbook dominance, seven innings of one-run ball paired with nine punchouts. In a slate light on safe, high-strikeout options, Crochet’s current form makes him the go-to ace.

Carlos Rodon is quietly putting together one of the steadiest stretches in the Yankees’ rotation. A 3.29 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 54.2 innings paints a reliable picture, but it’s his elite 0.97 WHIP that jumps off the page. Efficiency, command, and strikeout upside, Rodon brings it all in a package built for DFS stability.

Ad

Chris Sale isn’t the same overpowering lefty from years past, but he’s still piling up strikeouts at a high clip, 64 in 47.2 innings this season. While his 3.97 ERA and 1.41 WHIP hint at risk, Sale’s ceiling remains sky-high when his slider is biting. In GPP builds, he’s the perfect boom-or-bust play against the right opponent.

Top Hitting Targets

Ad

What else can you say about Shohei Ohtani? The two-way phenom is slugging his way through 2025 with a .310 average, 15 homers, and a monstrous 1.082 OPS. He just launched two bombs and drove in six against Oakland, a reminder that when he’s locked in, he can single-handedly break a slate.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing like a man on a mission, hitting .308 with 11 home runs and eight steals to go along with a .943 OPS. His elite blend of power, speed, and run creation makes him a matchup-proof DFS weapon, capable of filling up every part of the stat sheet on any given night.

Ad

#3. Heliot Ramos - $4,100 (DraftKings), $3,300 (FanDuel)

One of the Giants’ pleasant surprises this season, Heliot Ramos is batting .288 with seven homers and a solid .838 OPS. He’s showing legit gap-to-gap power and consistency at the plate, making him a mid-tier gem for DFS players seeking production without a premium price tag.

Bargain Picks

#1. Brandon Lowe - $3,500 (DraftKings), $2,700 (FanDuel)

Brandon Lowe brings classic boom-or-bust appeal at a value-friendly salary. With seven homers and 24 RBIs already on the board, he’s one swing away from DFS relevance anytime he faces a righty. His .220 average keeps ownership down, but the power is very real.

Ad

#2. Wilmer Flores - $3,700 (DraftKings), $3,000 (FanDuel)

A model of consistency, Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs this season. His .714 OPS won’t turn heads, but he’s a steady contributor who puts the ball in play and takes advantage of mistake pitches. Ideal for cash games and safe roster filler.

#3. Amed Rosario - $3,800 (DraftKings), $2,700 (FanDuel)

Amed Rosario has quietly carved out a productive season in Washington, hitting .296 with two homers and 11 RBIs to his name. His .761 OPS might not scream elite, but his ability to get on base and add a little pop makes him a sneaky-good value play in deeper builds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More