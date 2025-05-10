Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Mark Vientos, Jackson Merrill & more for May 10, 2025

We’ve got a loaded Saturday night MLB slate with nine games on tap, and this one’s brimming with high-upside arms and scorching-hot bats. Garrett Crochet continues his dominant stretch and headlines the pitching options alongside Joe Ryan and Cole Ragans, both carrying strikeout upside in favorable spots.

The hitter pool is equally stacked, with Juan Soto and Corbin Carroll anchoring lineups and a few budget names trending upward at the right time. Digging deeper into recent performance, matchup trends, and ballpark factors, this slate offers plenty of angles to build sharp tournament lineups and balanced cash builds.

With value bats like Mark Vientos and Mickey Moniak presenting salary relief, and premium bats like Jackson Merrill staying hot, there’s no shortage of ways to mix studs and sleepers. Let’s break down today’s top DFS picks for both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitchers Picks

Garrett Crochet ($10900 DK / $10600 FD)

Garrett Crochet could be a top DFS pitcher today - Source: Imagn

Garrett Crochet’s been an elite DFS arm this season, averaging around seven strikeouts per start across his last four outings. He draws a plus matchup against the Royals lineup, making him the clear-cut ace play on the slate.

Joe Ryan ($9600 DK / $10000 FD)

Joe Ryan bounced back strong in his last two outings with 8 and 11 Ks. He’s quietly posted a 2.93 ERA this season, and today he gets a matchup against the San Francisco Giants. His ability to limit walks and keep hitters off balance makes him a reliable option in DFS lineups.

Cole Ragans ($10300 DK / $10200 FD)

Cole Ragans has emerged as a key figure in the Royals’ rotation, demonstrating impressive command and the ability to generate swings and misses. His recent performances suggest he’s poised for another strong outing.

Top Hitters Picks

Juan Soto ($5300 DK / $3900 FD)

Juan Soto could be a top DFS hitter today - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto has been heating up, now batting .268 with eight home runs, 19 RBIs, and a .891 OPS. His recent surge includes multiple homers, indicating a return to form.

Corbin Carroll ($6000 DK / $4300 FD)

Corbin Carroll continues to impress with a .280 average, eleven home runs, 28 RBIs, and a .931 OPS. His combination of power and speed makes him a valuable asset in DFS lineups.

Jackson Merrill ($6300 DK / $4200 FD)

Jackson Merrill has been outstanding, hitting .420 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 1.195 OPS. His consistent performance at the plate offers both floor and ceiling in DFS contests.

Best Budget Picks

Mickey Moniak (COL) – $3,400 DK / $2,800 FD

Mickey Moniak could be a good budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Moniak is batting .223 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, providing potential value as a budget-friendly option. His recent performances suggest he could be a sneaky play in the right matchup.

Mark Vientos (NYM) – $3,600 DK / $3,000 FD

Vientos has contributed with a .219 average, four home runs, and 15 RBIs. His power potential at a low cost makes him an intriguing tournament option.

Nolan Schanuel (LAA) – $3,000 DK / $2,600 FD

Schanuel is hitting .248 with two home runs, 9 RBIs, and a .710 OPS. His consistent contact and on-base skills offer a solid floor for cash games.a

