Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Pavin Smith, Andy Pages, and more for 8-game main slate on May 17, 2025

Saturday’s 8-game main slate brings an intriguing mix of proven aces, breakout bats, and under-the-radar value plays across DraftKings and FanDuel. With several mid-range pitchers in favorable matchups and power hitters in form, this slate demands a balanced approach rather than star-chasing alone. It’s one of those slates where sharp lineup decisions can separate you from the pack.

A couple of young bats are heating up just in time for DFS value hunting, while a veteran legend makes his return to the mound. Whether you’re chasing strikeout upside, stolen base potential, or sneaky home run power at a discount, tonight’s slate offers no shortage of options. Let’s break down the top DFS picks and see where the value lies.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Pitching Targets

Zac Gallen - $9,000 DK / $10,200 FD

Zac Gallen’s strikeout ability remains his calling card, tallying 54 Ks in 51 innings despite a 4.59 ERA. Facing the Rockies’ struggling offense, he has upside for solid DFS returns.

Nick Pivetta - $10,100 DK / $9,700 FD

Nick Pivetta’s efficient command shows in his 1.06 WHIP and 3.05 ERA. His steady presence on the mound and knack for limiting baserunners make him a reliable DFS play.

Clayton Kershaw - $8,500 DK / $8,000 FD

Back from surgery, Clayton Kershaw brings veteran savvy with over 2,900 career strikeouts. Though rusty and a risk, his pedigree and matchup could yield valuable innings.

Top Hitters

Andy Pages - $4,200 DK / $3,400 FD

Andy Pages combines power and contact, hitting .284 with 8 homers. His balanced approach and consistent RBI production give him steady DFS appeal.

Corbin Carroll - $5,900 DK / $4,400 FD

Corbin Carroll’s blend of power and speed, with 14 homers and .971 OPS, makes him a dynamic DFS threat, especially strong against righties.

Jarren Duran - $5,000 DK / $3,400 FD

Jarren Duran’s value comes from speed and timely hitting, adding 23 RBIs while maintaining a .259 average. His base-stealing adds an extra edge.

Value Plays

Pavin Smith - $3,800 DK / $3,000 FD

Pavin Smith’s .306 average and .955 OPS show his knack for getting on base and driving runs, offering solid value for his price.

Michael Harris II - $3,700 DK / $2,800 FD

Despite a modest .233 average, Michael Harris packs power with 3 homers and 25 RBIs, making him a budget-friendly power source.

Masyn Winn - $3,600 DK / $3,000 FD

Masyn Winn’s balanced offense (.280 avg, 5 HR) and affordable price point make him a dependable pick for DFS lineups.

