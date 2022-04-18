Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to Massachussetts to take on the Boston Red Sox on April 19 in what will be the first game of a three-game midweek series with the Sox.

The Blue Jays currently have a division-best record of 6-4, while the Red Sox, fresh off a series with the Minnesota Twins, are half a game behind. The winner of this game will ostensibly assume first place in the American League East.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 19, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

Many are now predicting this young, dynamic Blue Jays team to go very far this season. The World Series championship has not come north of the border since 1993.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are firing on all cylinders. There is a combined six home runs and 11 RBIs between the two of them. Starting on the mound will be Yusei Kikuchi. He lasted only 3.1 innings in his last start against the Yankees, allowing five hits and three runs.

Toronto Blue Jays Key Player - Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman was one of the flock of players to depart the Oakland Athletics last season. Chapman, 28, had the best season of his career last year. In 2021, he hit 27 home runs, and 72 RBIs.

Hazel Mae @thehazelmae Silent treatment for Matt Chapman after he launched his first homer (432 Ft) as a #BlueJays Silent treatment for Matt Chapman after he launched his first homer (432 Ft) as a #BlueJays https://t.co/CSRtBplSOZ

"Silent treatment for Matt Chapman after he launched his first homer (432 Ft) as a #BlueJays" - @ Hazel Mae

This season in Toronto, Chapman has two home runs and seven RBIs. At third base, he appears to be exactly what the Blue Jays need in their midfield.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Raimel Tapia, LF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Matt Chapman, 3B Zack Collins, DH Alejandro Kirk, C Santiago Espinal, 2B George Springer, CF

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Red Sox are coming off consecutive series victories over the Tigers and Twins. It has been a good rebound after dropping three of four to the New York Yankees to start the off the season.

Starting on the mound for the Red Sox will be Nathan Eovaldi, a player who has forged a way for himself to get to the top of the rotation.

"Nathan Eovaldi, Gross Curveballs." - @ Rob Friedman

Eovaldi will hope to be 2-0 following this game.

Boston Red Sox Key Player - Trevor Story

The Red Sox have Trevor Story back in their lineup. The second baseman signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Sox. After missing most of Spring Training and the beginning of the season with an undisclosed illness, Story will be ready to make an impact.

In 24 at-bats, he has yet to hit an RBI for the Red Sox. Keep an eye on him this upcoming series for that to happen.

Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Bobby Dalbec, 1B Trevor Story, 2B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C Jonathan Arrauz, SS

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Predicition

This game will come down to how aptly Eovaldi can handle the big bats in the Blue Jays lineup. Guerrero is red hot and the Green Monster in left field looks smaller in his eyes, always. Our prediction: Blue Jays, 6-4.

Where to watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: Rogers Sportsnet

Livestream: MLB.TV

Boston Red Sox

TV: NESN +

Livestream: MLB.TV

This will be a good glimpse of a battle between two teams who wish to see themselves holding the AL East pennant this fall.

