Vanessa Hudgens' fashion line: How Cole Tucker's wife redefined red carpet style with unique vision

After marrying Cole Tucker in a fairy-tale ceremony in December last year, Vanessa Hudgens is having a dream 2024. Announcing her pregnancy news in the grandest of styles, the "High School Musical" actress was arguably the star of the evening when she hosted the 2024 Oscars pre-show.

Hudgens has a keen interest in fashion, and has helped shape the industry today. In a 2019 interview with Backstage, Hudgens discussed the vision for her fashion line:

"I'm really, really into fashion. Right now, I'm pulling pictures from the '60s and '70s and studying women like Cher and Bianca Jagger for inspiration. It would take a while to get something going, but I want to do it. Designing is about being creative and having fun too."

Since her first appearance on the red carpet, you can certainly see how Hudgens' style has evolved. In 2021, World Fashion Channel released a video centered around Hudgens' "Celebrity Style," which displays her role as a fashion trendsetter over time. See below:

Vanessa Hudgens took to the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars in a black turtleneck Vera Wang Couture gown, once again showing her unique taste and at the same time revealing her pregnancy.

Happy to set trends rather than follow them, Hudgens also posed in a sheer maternity gown at the Oscars, lovingly holding her baby bump.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals breakups helped her grow as a person, leading her to happiness with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens appeared on the "She Pivots" podcast in early March, and was open about the path that led her to being happily married to Seattle Mariners shortstop, Cole Tucker. Explaining how breakups can be beneficial, Hudgens said:

“I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups."

In particular, she discussed her breakup with actor Austin Butler, and how it led her to the right person:

“I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously. You pushed me to the right person, which I’m so grateful for because he’s just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I have ever met.”

In 2023, Butler reflected on their relationship while speaking to Esquire, and there appear to be no ill feelings on either side:

“I have so much love and care for her. I was in no way trying to erase anything.”

With Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker being married deep in the Mexican jungle and now expecting a baby, 2024 is shaping up perfectly for the couple.

