WATCH: Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. can't get enough of “Ice Trae” celebration; posts another viral video on Twitter

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a point of tremendous confidence since returning from an injury in late April that sidelined him for almost a year. The Atlanta Braves are trying to win as much as they can right now.

The Braves are doing all that they can to catch the New York Mets, while having to watch the Philadelphia Phillies, who are currently on their best winning streak, sneak up from behind. The team is keeping itself busy with inside jokes to boost morale. Ronald Acuna Jr. seems to have a pretty successful one going with Trea Young of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

Ronald Acuna Jr. pays homage to "Ice Trea" celebration in recent video posted to Twitter

Celebrations are things that can define a player just as much as anything else. Trea Young, a player on the NBA Atlanta Hawks basketball team, has trademarked the "Ice Trea" celebration, which features a shivering motion.

Nobody has more swagger in baseball than Ronald Acuna

"Nobody has more swagger in baseball than Ronald Acuna" - Sports Talk ATL.com

Since returning after several months on the IL, Ronald Acuna Jr. has settled back in perfectly with the Braves. The Venezuelan is batting .312 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 29 games in the 2022 season.

Ronald Acuña Jr's HR & Trae Young celly speedramped.



Shot on canon c70 in 4k 60.

Ronald Acuña Jr's HR & Trae Young celly speedramped. Shot on canon c70 in 4k 60.

""Ronald Acuña Jr’s HR & Trae Young celly speedramped. Shot on canon c70 in 4k 60. Not my favorite shot but it'll do" - Pete Gottschalk

Acuna Jr. made his "Ice Trea" celebration debut on June 7 against the Oakland Athletics after he homered in consecutive games for the first time in over a month.

Trea Young was asked about Acuna Jr. using his celebration. The star responded that Acuna Jr. is welcome to keep using it, as long as he keeps hitting home runs.

With reference to the story, Ronald Acuna Jr. recently posted an "Ice Trea" video. The video, uploaded to Twitter, appears to show Acuna Jr. retrieving a necklace from an ice-cold freezer and then looping it around his neck to show off how nice the cool feels.

Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves swept the Oakland Athletics in a two-game series at Truist Park this week. They will remain at home to welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Peach State this weekend.

