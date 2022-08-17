Watch: Grammy nominated rapper Logic throws ceremonial first pitch for New York Yankees

Rapper Logic visited Yankee Stadium on Monday afternoon to throw out the ceremonial opening pitch for the New York Yankees' game versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Logic is in New York for his Vinyl Verse tour.

A song on Logic's most recent album is named for New York Yankees player Aaron Judge, with whom the rapper was seen conversing at the stadium.

“Logic and Aaron Judge today at Yankee Stadium!” – Lines of Logic

The 32-year-old rapper got his own customized Yankees jersey with "Logic #301" on the back, a reference to the area code of his hometown.

“Thank you to two-time Grammy-nominated musician and Best-selling Author Logic for throwing out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch!” – New York Yankees

After "Vinyl Days" was released, Judge spoke to NJ.com when he discovered that one of the tracks on the album was named after him.

“I didn’t think I’d have my own song title. That’s a little funny. He was really appreciative, and I told him that I appreciate it. I’ve never been on a song before. Maybe I’ll start up a new career.” - Aaron Judge

Since Logic was at the stadium, Aaron Judge walked up to Logic's music.

Kyle Haynes, a teammate of Aaron Judge's in the minor leagues, is credited with introducing him to Logic's music in the past.

“He was a big Logic fan. So, we’d always listen to it, listen to some of his old albums, and I was always a fan. He’s very creative. He’s also artsy with this thing. He keeps it pretty fresh and tries new things.

“I always appreciated that, and just the storytelling as a rapper. It was pretty impressive. It was pretty cool once I got to finally meet him and hit it off like that.” – Aaron Judge

It wasn't the night for the Yankees, however.

Unfortunately, the Yankees had a hard time and were blanked by the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 that night. Aaron Judge received a unanimous vote for American League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and is a frontrunner for this year's AL Most Valuable Player. Despite possessing skills worthy of such honors, Judge managed only one hit during the evening and grounded into two double plays.

At the 60th GRAMMY Awards, Logic received his first GRAMMY nomination of his career for "1-800-273-8255" Best Music Video and Song of the Year.

Logic and Wiz Khalifa's Vinyl Verse Tour performed at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Tuesday night and is scheduled to move on to Holmdel, New Jersey, on Wednesday, August 17.

