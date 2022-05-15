Watch: Mike Trout shows Shohei Ohtani every angle of his 100th homer in a wholesome moment between superstars 

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have held on to the top spot in the American League West division despite the Houston Astros making quite a charge and joining them in the top spot. The Angels now have a record of 23-13, while the Astros stand at 22-12. This comes after the Angels dropped a game against the Athletics on Friday on account of the poor pitching of starter Jhonathan Diaz.

Despite now sharing the top spot, the Angels have treated their fans to an incredible display of offensive prowess and power. Two of the main reasons why the Angels look poised is because of the hitting of their two top guys: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani share a wholesome moment re-watching home run

The Angels were at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California, for a three-game series against their division rivals, the Oakland Athletics. After losing Saturday's game and the Houston Astros appearing closer than ever in the rearview mirror, Joe Maddon's club was as desperate as ever for a win.

Cut4 @Cut4 all 100 of shohei ohtani’s home runs but it speeds up by 10% after each home run all 100 of shohei ohtani’s home runs but it speeds up by 10% after each home run https://t.co/l1hYPwy6eV

"all 100 of shohei ohtani’s home runs but it speeds up by 10% after each home run" - @ Cut4

Sunday's game started off in typical Angels fashion with lots of offense. Rookie Adam Oller was making his third start of the season for the Athletics, and they wasted no time at all setting into him.

Tyler Ward made it 5-1 for the Angels with a grand slam in the top of the second inning, and from there it was all Angels. Mike Trout hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth before being driven home by a 418-foot blast by Ohtani. The Angels ended up winning the game 9-1.

Cut4 @Cut4 Trout showing Shohei every angle from his 100th HR Trout showing Shohei every angle from his 100th HR https://t.co/Q96AcJIt4E

"Trout showing Shohei every angle from his 100th HR" - @ Cut4

It was Shohei Ohtani's seventh bomb of the season and his 100th career homer. After the game, he and Mike Trout were seen watching replays of the blast from different angles, a moment that makes us all smile.

The LA Angels will continue on to Arlington, Texas, to play the Texas Rangers next week and will hope to hold on to the top spot in the division. Ohtani will be looking to dazzle further.

