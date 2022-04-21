Watch: Shohei Ohtani takes Houston Astros to the cleaners, dominates with a 1-hit, 12-strikeout performance for the W

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels sensation, was back in form Wednesday night against American League West rival Houston Astros. The Astros did a number on the LA Angels during the first series of the season, outscoring Ohtani's team by a cumulative score of 16-9.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander ALL OF YOU THAT TWEETED ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI THROWING A PERFECT GAME I BLAME YOU ALL OF YOU THAT TWEETED ABOUT SHOHEI OHTANI THROWING A PERFECT GAME I BLAME YOU

Shohei Ohtani himself threw 4.2 innings against the Astros in the season opener, in which he gave up four hits, one earned run, and nine strikeouts. The Angels fell to the Astros in that game by a score of 3-1.

Shohei Ohtani redeems himself against division foe, puts in strong performance

Entering last night's game, Ohtani was 0-2. After the Opening Day game against the Astros, he was knocked around by the Texas Rangers. During the April 15 game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Ohtani surrendered six earned runs and five walks in only 3.2 innings.

Angels Ohtani had a no-hitter through five against the Astros in Houston last night, Wednesday, April 20

After such a subpar start, the 24-year-old Japanese pitcher was ready to change the trajectory of his season. To start off the game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Ohtani struck out leadoff men Jeremy Pena and Michael Brantley. It was a sign of the night to come.

Shohei Ohtani lasted six innings without allowing a run, and struck out 12 for an incredible strikeout-to-out ratio of 66%. He was pitching a no-hitter until the sixth inning when Astros catcher Jason Castro singled off of him.

Shohei Ohtani has 11 strikeouts through 5 IP(via @mlb) Shohei Ohtani has 11 strikeouts through 5 IP 🔥(via @mlb)https://t.co/8GosTPRIHD

That was enough to close Ohtani's night after 81 pitches. Bullpen relievers Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias closed off the deal for the Angels with three innings of scoreless ball between them.

The Angels went on to defeat the Astros decidedly with a score of 6-0, and Ohtani picked up his first victory of the season. For the Angels, their eighth win of the season was enough to place them in first place in the AL West, half a game ahead of the Seattle Mariners and 1.5 games in front of the Astros.

Ohtani and the Angels will return to California to take on the Cleveland Guardians this weekend.

