Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Tonight is the rubbermatch between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. These teams split the first two games of this three-game series. Last night the Angels gave the Astros an unexpected beatdown, scoring seven runs on 13 hits and giving up only two runs on six hits.

Shohei Ohtani will be taking the mound for LA tonight as they look to reclaim first place in the American League West.

Jake Odorizzi will start for the Astros, as they will try to do the same.

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 20, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Angels -142 -1.5 (+126) Over 8.5 (-110) Astros +120 +1.5 (-152) Under 8.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Best Picks

It's must watch baseball when the dual-threat Shohei Ohtani is playing. The reigning AL MVP will be making his third start of the season tonight. He has been struggling both on the mound and at the plate, batting .216 and dealing a dismal 7.56 ERA. Bettors will question whether he can turn it around against the AL champs. While the answer is probably, we don't make bets on probables. Strikeouts are the one category Ohtani is still killing; he has fourteen strikeouts in eight innings pitched. That is a stat bettors can ride with.

Shohei Otani Over 5.5 Stikeouts (-105)

Jeremy Pena's career is off to a hot start for Houston, batting .333. He is currently the fifth favorite to win Rookie of the Year in the American League — bettors may want to jump on that future while it sits at (+1000). Pena is a bettor's best friend while he flies under the radar, as his hit prop sits at .5. The payout isn't great, but it is an easy leg to add to a parlay.

Jeremy Pena Over .5 Hits (-190)

Tyler Wade is off to a career-best start for the Angels. Wade has been an excellent addition for LA since coming over from the Bronx in the off-season. He is currently batting .360 at the bottom of the order. It will be interesting to see if manager Joe Madden lets him continue to prosper down there or moves him up.

Tyler Wade Over .5 Hits (-160)

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Prediction

These games have been extremely hard to predict. Both Ohtani and Ororizzi have been less than stellar this season, but at their best, Ohtani is a far superior pitcher. The easy prediction is a high-scoring game, so take the over. Bettors may want to lay off the moneyline for this one, but if a pick has to be made, never go against Ohtani.

Over 8.5 Runs (-110)

