What happened to Luis Robert Jr.? White Sox outfielder exits game vs Yankees early 

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. exited Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees prematurely due to a sprained right pinky finger. The incident left fans and the team holding their breath, but fortunately, X-Rays revealed no fractures, and Robert Jr. is listed as day-to-day. This incident adds to the string of injuries that have plagued the White Sox in 2023.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Luis Robert Jr. was removed from tonight's game with a sprained pinky finger on his right hand. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

Amidst the unfortunate injury news, Luis Robert Jr.’s performance this season has been nothing but short of exceptional. The 26-year-old center fielder has emerged as a strong contender for the 2023 American League Most Valuable Players Award, despite his team’s lackluster record. His power-hitting ability, combined with impressive defensive skills, has placed him at the MVP conversation.

Can Luis Robert Jr. achieve a 30-30-20 season?

During an interview with MLB TV, Robert Jr. stated that he has his sights set on a 30-30-20 season – a feat achieved only once in White Sox history by Magglio Ordonez in 2001. This entails hitting at least 30 home runs, 30 doubles, and stealing at least 20 bases within a single season. Luis Robert Jr. has already reached secured the minimun needed number for doubles and home runs, though he still needs to work on reaching the stolen base target.

Beyond the statistical schievements, Luis Robert Jr.’s commitment to playing nearly every day stands out. After enduring injury setbacks in previous seasons, he made it a goal to play 150 or more games in the 2023 campaign. His consistency on the field has not only showcased his talent but also served as an example for his teammates.

Unfortunately, the White Sox have struggled with inconsistency in their offensive performance this season, contributing to their less-than-stellar record. Manager Pedro Grifol emphasized the need for better control of the strike zone to improve their offensive outcomes.

As Luis Robert Jr. recovers from the injury that left him out of the game against the Yankees, the team will be hoping that his determination will guide them toward a stronger finish to the season. The White Sox are currently .400 with a record of 46-69.

